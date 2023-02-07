Automotive Head-Up-Display (HUD) Market Share, Size, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2023-2031

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Automotive Head-Up-Display (HUD) Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.

Global Automotive Head-up Display Market is forecasted to reach $2,786 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 23.1% between 2016 and 2024.

Growing disposable income globally, increasing knowledge about the HUD devices, and high demand for mid-sized cars & luxury cars are anticipated to fuel the growth of automotive HUD market. Moreover, mergers & acquisitions along with entry of new players and new product innovations are also likely to boost the market. However, downsizing of technology and high cost in R&D may hinder the growth of market.

The automotive head-up display market has been bifurcated into product type, application and geography. Product type is further segmented into Windshield HUD and Combiner HUD. Furthermore, application is segmented into premium cars, sports cars, luxury cars and others (low priced cars and other automobiles).

By geography, the automotive head-up display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players of the market are Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Nippon Seiki, Continental AG, Microvision Inc., Denso Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Visteon Corporation, and BMW AG, among others

Scope of Automotive Head-Up-Display Market

Product Type Segments

Windshield HUD

Combiner HUD

Application Segments

Premium Cars

Sports Cars

Luxury Cars

Others (low priced cars and other automobiles)

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

