Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report and Forecast: 2023-2031

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Biopesticides Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.
Global Biopesticides Market is forecasted to reach $4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2016 and 2024.
The biopesticides market is segmented on the basis of product type, active ingredient type, crop type, application and geography. By product type, it is further segmented into bioinsecticides, bionematics, biofungicide, and bioherbicide. Active ingredient type segment is further categorized into microbial pesticides, plant-based pesticides and biochemical pesticides. By crop type, the market is sub-segmented into permanent crops, arable crops and others. Furthermore, the application segment is bifurcated into post-harvest, seed treatment application, and on-farm application.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, Italy, Spain and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
The major players in the global biopesticides market include San Jacinto Environmental, Isagro SpA, BioWorks, Inc., Troy Biosciences, Inc., Supplies, Bayer CropScience Ag, Syngenta Bioline Ltd. Dow AgroSciences LLC, AgBiTech Pty Ltd, GreeNeem, and Sibbiopharm Ltd., among others.
Scope of Biopesticides Market
Product Type Segments
Biofungicide
Bionematics
Bioinsecticides
Bioherbicide
Active Ingredient Type Segments
Biochemical Pesticides
Microbial Pesticides
Plant-Based Pesticides
Crop Type Segments
Arable Crops
Permanent Crops
Others
Application Segments
On-Farm Application
Post-Harvest
Seed Treatment Application
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
