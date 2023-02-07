Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Size, Types and Applications and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.

Global OLED Market is forecasted to reach $28 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2016 to 2024.

Increasing popularity for energy efficient and eco-friendly products among consumers is supporting the growth of the global OLED market. Moreover, high demands for OLED technology in the automobile industry have also boosted the growth of global OLED market. However, high cost of OLED may limit the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement in automotive industry would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global organic light-emitting diodes market is bifurcated by materials, technology and application. Emissive Layer Materials (EML), Electrode materials, Hole Transport Layer Materials (HTL), Electron Transport Layer Materials (ETL), and Substrates are the various classifications of OLED by materials. The segmentations by technology include AMOLED and PMOLED. The application segment is further sub-segmented into displays and lighting.

Based on geography, the organic light-emitting diodes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the OLED market are LG Electronics Inc., Ason, Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Osram, Universal Display Corporation, Pioneer, Konika Minolta, Toshiba, Lumiotec and among others.

Scope of OLED Market

Materials Segments

Emissive Layer Materials (EML)

Electrode materials

Hole Transport Layer Materials (HTL)

Electron Transport Layer Materials (ETL)

Substrates

Technology Segments

AMOLED

PMOLED

Application Segments

Lighting

Residential lighting

Outdoor lighting

Automotive lighting

Commercial and office lighting

Display

Televisions

Laptops, tablets, and PCs

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

