Infrared Sensor Market Trends, Investigation Growth Rate, Consumption By Regional Data And Forecast 2023-2031

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Infrared Sensor Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.

Global Infrared Sensor Market is forecasted to reach $692 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Increasing use of infrared sensors in military as well as civil applications are the factors fuelling the growth of the infrared sensor market. Moreover, rising disposable income, ever increasing demand for smartphones & tablets and increasing popularity of computerization in residential and industrial sector also support the growth of the market. However, high cost in manufacturing and strict rules and regulations by government may limit the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumer electronics, healthcare and defence sector would provide growth opportunity in the upcoming years.

The infrared sensor market has been segmented based on the detection, working mechanism, functionality, end-user and geography. By detection, it is segmented into cooled IR sensor and uncooled IR sensor. By working mechanism, it is further segmented into active IR sensor and passive IR sensor. Furthermore, functionality is segmented into quantum infrared sensor and thermal infrared sensor. End-users can be segmented into chemicals, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, oil & gas, aerospace & defence, mining, and others.

By geography the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics, Texas Instruments Inc., Nippon Avionics, Raytheon Company, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd, Sofradir and Monron Corporation, among others.

Scope of Infrared Sensor Market

Detection Segments

Cooled IR Sensor

Uncooled IR Sensor

Working Mechanism Segments

Active IR Sensor

Passive IR Sensor

Functionality Segments

Quantum Infrared Sensor

Thermal Infrared Sensor

End-User Segments

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defence

Mining

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

