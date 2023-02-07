Young Taiwan couple dead in murder-suicide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dispute between a young couple led to a tragic murder-suicide scene in Chiayi City on Monday night (Feb. 6), leaving neighbors shocked.

A 27-year-old man surnamed Wang (汪) was suspected of killing his girlfriend surnamed Li (李). After committing the crime, he drove north and returned to his residence in Bade District, Taoyuan City, where he supposedly jumped to his death from the 19th floor, according to UDN.

Police at the Bade Precinct reported the finding to the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office to clarify the cause of death, which they suspect is a crime of passion that is currently being investigated by Chiayi police.

Chiayi Police Department received a report around 10:30 p.m. that a man and a woman were heard quarreling in a parking lot in the city’s eastern district. When the police arrived at the scene, they found Li lying in the grass adjacent to the parking lot, with her face covered in blood.

Police dialed 119 to summon emergency personnel to the scene, but the victim was soon pronounced dead after receiving first aid. According to the police investigation, Wang was suspected of the attack, fleeing the scene of the crime holding a blunt object similar to a bat.

Wang is presumed to have later driven off in a black car north to his home in Bade District, Taoyuan City. He then parked his car in the B2 level of the underground parking garage and took the elevator directly to the 19th floor (top floor), where at 12:52 a.m. on Feb. 7, he jumped to his death.

Police continue to seek details of Wang's death, which has been reported to the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office, with the remaining evidence being handed over to the Chiayi City Police.

Authorities remind the public to respect life and suicide is never the answer to one’s problems. Those needing consultation or related assistance can call the Ministry of Health and Welfare hotline "1925," or the Life hotline "1995" or Teacher Zhang Hotline "1980."