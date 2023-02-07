Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's 2023 missile production expected to exceed 1,000

NCSIST currently has 16 production lines for various missiles

  173
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/07 12:35
Hsiung Feng II. (MND screenshot)

Hsiung Feng II. (MND screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s missile production for 2023 is expected to reach 1000, a high-level official has said.

In 2022, the total number of missiles produced exceeded 800, the official said, adding that it is expected that missile output for both this year and next year will reach 1000, Liberty Times reported.

The National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) currently has 16 production lines for the mass production of various missiles, including the Chien Hsiang suicide drone, Wan Chien missile, Hsiung Sheng missile, Sky Bow III missile, ground-launched and ship-launched Sky Sword II missiles, extended range air-launched Sky Sword II missiles, as well as Hsiung Feng III and extended range Hsiung Feng III missiles.

The official pointed out that NCSIST’s missile production lines in the past were not fully automated. However, since the launch of mass production plants, production capacity has been greatly improved and operations are running smoothly. He said that the boost in missile numbers helps improve Taiwan’s combat readiness against the Chinese military threat.

On Sunday (Feb. 6) and Monday (Feb. 7) morning, NCSIST test-fired missiles from the Jiupeng base in Pingtung County. The missile is said to be the new Hsiung Sheng cruise missile, which is an extended-range version of the Hsiung Feng IIE.

It is capable of hitting targets up to 1,200 kilometers away, including the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Qingdao.
Taiwan
missile production
Wan Chien missile
Sky Bow missile
Hsiung Feng III missile
Taiwan defense
combat readiness

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 16,391 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 16,391 local COVID cases
2023/02/06 14:42
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval ships around country
2023/02/06 10:23
Taiwan academic, democracy researcher Yun-han Chu dies age 67
Taiwan academic, democracy researcher Yun-han Chu dies age 67
2023/02/06 09:56
Taiwan hosts European lawmakers from Switzerland and Finland in Taipei
Taiwan hosts European lawmakers from Switzerland and Finland in Taipei
2023/02/05 15:35
Taiwan reports 22,594 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 22,594 local COVID cases
2023/02/05 14:17