Taiwan's 2023 missile production expected to exceed 1,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s missile production for 2023 is expected to reach 1000, a high-level official has said.

In 2022, the total number of missiles produced exceeded 800, the official said, adding that it is expected that missile output for both this year and next year will reach 1000, Liberty Times reported.

The National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) currently has 16 production lines for the mass production of various missiles, including the Chien Hsiang suicide drone, Wan Chien missile, Hsiung Sheng missile, Sky Bow III missile, ground-launched and ship-launched Sky Sword II missiles, extended range air-launched Sky Sword II missiles, as well as Hsiung Feng III and extended range Hsiung Feng III missiles.

The official pointed out that NCSIST’s missile production lines in the past were not fully automated. However, since the launch of mass production plants, production capacity has been greatly improved and operations are running smoothly. He said that the boost in missile numbers helps improve Taiwan’s combat readiness against the Chinese military threat.

On Sunday (Feb. 6) and Monday (Feb. 7) morning, NCSIST test-fired missiles from the Jiupeng base in Pingtung County. The missile is said to be the new Hsiung Sheng cruise missile, which is an extended-range version of the Hsiung Feng IIE.

It is capable of hitting targets up to 1,200 kilometers away, including the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Qingdao.