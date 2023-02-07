Taiwan wheelchair exports rank third in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan, once known as the “kingdom of bicycles,” has taken its expertise in two wheels and branched into related industries like wheelchairs, both traditional and electric-powered models.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) report, Taiwan's wheelchair exports topped US$126.83 million (NT$3.8 billion) in 2022, an annual increase of more than 11.2%.

Wheelchairs are officially classified as assistive devices, and may range from manually operated models requiring a nurse or personal assistant to push them to electric models which can be self-operated, and even mobility scooters. As many countries around the world experience an aging population, the potential for this market continues to roll upward.

Taiwan is the third largest exporter of wheelchairs in the world, following China and Germany. Growth was constrained in 2020, coinciding with the COVID pandemic, as many hospitals turned to video consultation and tele-medicine with reduced capacity for in-person hospital visits.

With the pandemic easing in 2021 and 2022, the export value of wheelchairs has risen. According to the MOEA’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, wheelchairs made in Taiwan are mainly exported to the U.S. and the United Kingdom, which together account for more than 50% of total exports, and exports will show double-digit growth in 2022. Taiwan exports to the U.S. alone hit a new high of US$22 million (NT$661 million).

Regarding the distinctions between major exporting countries such as China, Germany, and Taiwan, the MOEA’s Bureau of Trade pointed out that China mainly focuses on the low-price wheelchair market in U.S., Japan, Russian, and ASEAN countries. Whereas Germany is focused on the high-end market with the priciest wheelchairs and primarily supplies the European market.

In terms of price, Taiwan finds itself situated between China and Germany. Taiwan-made wheelchairs and accessories are closely aligned with the needs of users and family care. For example, seat design can be adjusted according to the user's body shape. Also, special measures go into quality control and safety should a collision occur.

In recent years, Taiwanese factories have invested in the development of lightweight wheelchairs and special mobility aids, with some even using IoT technology to provide feedback to manufacturers on user experience as well as maintenance.