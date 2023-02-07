iZeno Accelerates Digital Transformation at Energy Market Company (EMC) with Open Source and Cloud-Native Technology

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 February 2023 - Energy Market Company Pte Ltd (EMC) operates Singapore's wholesale electricity market – Asia's first liberalised electricity market.







To accelerate EMC's digital transformation, iZeno expanded EMC's automation and integration capabilities with frameworks such as Node.js, Jenkins, and Apache Maven to reinforce continuous integration and continuous deployment capabilities. iZeno architected and implemented Red Hat Middleware and FUSE integration, Privilege Access Management, Single Sign-On, and Tricentis Tosca as part of the initiative. The team was also committed to ensuring all application modernisation efforts were carried out in alignment with stringent testing policies in a governed manner, on time, and within budget.



Lau Chee Kiong, Senior Vice President, Technology at EMC, said, "We were in the process of modernising our core applications so that they stay relevant, up-to-date, and meet regulatory compliance. We selected iZeno as our technology partner to co-architect a modernised, cloud-native architecture on account of their experience and technical capabilities, exemplary customer support, and thorough understanding of our business requirements."



"With the new solution, EMC has improved the flexibility, efficiency, and speed in provisioning UAT environments via virtualisation. We have also gained deployment management capabilities to multiple environments and saw a marked improvement in disaster recovery site availability and a reduction in disaster recovery complexity," Lau stated.



Jason Lin, Managing Director of the iZeno group of companies, said, "This is our first collaboration with EMC, and we provided a solution that met EMC's technical requirements and strategic objectives. We look forward to building on this initial relationship in the years ahead."



With iZeno's technical expertise, EMC has gained a trusted partner to collaborate with and deliver impactful initiatives that require strong technical knowledge, expertise, and committed resources.



Read more about how iZeno helped accelerate Digital Transformation at EMC with Open Source and Cloud-Native Technology

https://www.izeno.com/case-study/izenos-open-source-and-cloud-native-technology-strengthens-it-transformation-at-emc/



Explore more about iZeno's App Modernisation



About iZeno

iZeno was founded in 2003 to provide enterprises with the best-in-class technology solutions they need to keep their business running seamlessly. Our team draws on industry experiences to accomplish a portfolio of mission-critical applications, integrating DevOps, ITSM, Cloud, CRM and CX, and other leading technologies with our clients' existing IT frameworks.



For more information, visit https://www.izeno.com/

For more information, please reach out to us at marketing@izeno.com




