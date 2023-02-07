Northeasterly winds lead to more rain for northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said northeasterly monsoon winds will strengthen on Tuesday (Feb. 7), leading to intermittent rains in the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan, while weather in the south and central areas will range from cloudy to sunny.

High temperatures in northern areas along with Yilan and Hualien will be around 21-23 C, quite cool and comfortable throughout the day. Temperatures in other areas will be between 26-29 C with southern Taiwan potentially reaching 30 degrees.

The public is reminded to pay attention to temperature changes and prepare enough clothing as differences between day and night temperatures in the central and southern parts of the country can be quite large.

The CWB also reminds the public and especially motorists that there may be low lying clouds or fog affecting visibility in the western half of the nation and Matsu in the early morning. And strong gusts of wind could affect Taoyuan and Yunlin in the afternoon, and open coastal areas of Hengchun Peninsula and Penghu as those participating in seaside activities need more attention.

In his latest forecast, meteorologist Wu Derong (吳德榮), said the latest weather modeling shows that rain will continue in the north on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures beginning to rise. Wu predicts another frontal system will arrive on Friday (Feb. 10), leading to continued rain with a chance of improving weather on Sunday (Feb. 12) at the earliest.