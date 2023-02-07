Taiwan sends 2 search and rescue teams to aid Turkey following deadly quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has sent two search and rescue teams to Turkey following the deadly 7.8 magnitude Kahramanmaras earthquake that struck the nation on Monday (Feb. 6).

With the consent of the Turkish government, Taiwan dispatched an advance 40-member team on Monday night, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. The team consists of members from the Taipei City Fire Department and the National Fire Agency. The group will bring 6.6 tons of equipment with them, along with three search and rescue dogs.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) presented a Taiwan flag to the advance team at Taoyuan International Airport Monday night before they left. Wu said he hoped the team will do everything possible to save lives during this time.

Wu pointed out that when the 9/21 earthquake hit Taiwan in 1999, the Turkish government organized a rescue team to come to the nation’s aid. Thus, upon hearing of Monday’s quake, the Taiwan government immediately decided to send a search and rescue team to assist our Turkish friends, Wu said.

“This is a demonstration of the sincere friendship between Taiwan and Turkey,” he said.

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Feb. 7), another 90-member team departed for Turkey, bringing two more search and rescue dogs with them, according to CNA.

Earlier on Monday, the Taiwan government announced a donation of US$200,000 (NT$5.9 million) to Turkey for disaster relief and post-quake resettlement, MOFA said. MOFA Director General of Asian and African Affairs Anthony Chung-Yi Ho (賀忠義) has already expressed Taiwan’s sincere condolences to Turkish Representative to Taiwan Muhammed Berdibek.

The earthquake occurred 23 kilometers east of Nurdagi, located in Turkey's Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers. It affected other Turkish provinces, including Hatay and Adana, as well as parts of Syria. It was one of the strongest quakes in more than a century, CNN reported.

The foreign ministry called on Taiwanese currently in Turkey to be vigilant and pay attention to aftershocks that may occur at any time. If they need emergency assistance, nationals can call the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara (+90-532-322-7162), or contact MOFA (0800-085-095).