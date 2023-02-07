Clash of Clans Introduced New Tricks during the Spring Festival, the "Lunar Queen"Poppep Up on the Streets of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 7 February 2023 - Spring Festival is one of the most important traditional holidays in the Chinese-speaking region and the entire Asian region, and even among all Chinese people worldwide. During the Spring Festival of this year, a group of vehicles and food delivery bicycles bustled through the streets and lanes of Malaysia, wearing the new "Rabbit costumes," which are actually the new year-limited skins of the mobile game Clash of Clans. Lunar Queen, the time-limited skin of the game, is meant to echo the Year of the Rabbit theme. Players who are familiar with this game may recall that Clash of Clans always introduced a slew of "Spring Festival-limited" content items in each lunar new year, bringing players lots of new year's wishes.



Limited content for the New Year of the Rabbit, as well as incredible gifts for players



In order to fit with the theme of the Year of the Rabbit, Clash of Clans launched two limited skins this Spring Festival: Lunar Queen, a cute and cool rabbit image, and the Magic Theatre, a village scenery inspired by traditional Chinese drama stages. Besides, the game also successively launched the Warrior Champion skins, decorations including the Rabbit Lantern and the Magic Show statue, as well as the customized Lunar New Year Challenge for the Year of the Rabbit. Players who logged in to the game during the Spring Festival can feel the strong atmosphere of the Lunar New Year holiday.





Moreover, Clash of Clans also showcased two New Year's publicity videos to let players know more about the game. The two videos adopted a new form of presentation, presenting the elements of the Spring Festival in a unique way, in addition to maintaining a consistently high level of production. It is evident from the players' feedback that they have a high degree of recognition for the two videos and the updated game contents.



Media and KOLs jointly support the online marketing of the game



The launching of the two publicity videos attracted lots of attention on the internet and social media in Malaysia. Many well-known game portals, such as Gamer Santai, Gamerbraves, Gamicsoft, and Gameclopedia, etc., recommended the publicity videos and the Lunar New Year-limited content of Clash of Clans on top of their homepages. Plenty of well-known Malaysian we-media outlets also posted to promote this game towards the audience after experiencing the new content and the specific challenge of Clash of Clans for the Year of the Rabbit.



On some social media platforms, such as Facebook, a dozen renowned Malaysian KOLs forwarded and recommended the Lunar New Year animation and Spring Festival publicity video of Clash of Clans. Watching the videos, the KOLs highly commented on the video content, recommended the game to their fans, and encouraged them to give it a try during Spring Festival as well.



More KOLs even started to play Clash of Clans live on social networks during the Spring Festival, demonstrating the newly launched hero skins, village scenery, and all the Easter Eggs in the game, to enjoy the Spring Festival atmosphere in this game together with the audience.





Clash of Clans popped up on the streets of Malaysia with overwhelming charm



Except for multi-dimensional online exposure, Clash of Clans also conducted brand-new offline marketing in Malaysia during the Spring Festival of the Rabbit Year. The game's new year-limited skins and event information appeared in the form of Grab vehicle body advertisements and Grab delivery box advertisements on the streets of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. It is believed that Clash of Clans players would definitely feel the new year's wishes that the game brings when "encountering" these posters.





During the Spring Festival, it has become a Clash of Clans routine to launch a series of limited content and events, celebrate the special holiday, and enjoy the unique charm of the festival with players together. In this Spring Festival of the Rabbit Year, Clash of Clans also tried to explore new forms and new content of interaction with players step by step instead of only presenting game content.



The presence of Southeast Asia, a new attempt of Clash of Clans



As early as August last year, Supercell had started to cooperate with Xiaomi, a world-renowned mobile phone manufacturer, to celebrate the offline 10th anniversary party of Clash of Clans. Whether it is the online messaging activity initiated to recruit players or the final offline anniversary party, they have all received unanimous praise from local players in Malaysia.



Last November, the games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, based on the Clash IP, witnessed the grand Clash Fest event. With the focus on game, community, and tournament, Supercell held the offline competition viewing activities of the two games in multiple cities globally. The offline competition viewing activities in many countries in Southeast Asia attracted lots of players to come on site in an intense atmosphere.



From the Clash of Clans 10th anniversary party to the offline competition viewing of Clash Fest to the multi-channel marketing of the game during the Spring Festival this year, Clash of Clans is repeatedly signaling its return to Southeast Asia and exploring new ways of interaction with players. Stay tuned for other following actions and surprises coming soon!



