Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked northeastern Taiwan at 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Feb. 7), sending shockwaves across much of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 34.4 km north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 15.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien and Yilan counties and a 3 in Taichung and Nantou counties. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Taoyuan City.

A lesser intensity of 1 was detected in Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, Miaoli County, Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Tainan City. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.