World Golf Ranking
By
Associated Press
2023/02/07 04:01
Through Feb. 5
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|8.76
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|8.05
|3.
|Jon Rahm
|
|7.91
|4.
|Cameron Smith
|
|6.89
|5.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|6.71
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|5.97
|7.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.30
|8.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|5.19
|9.
|Justin Thomas
|
|4.96
|10.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|4.93
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|4.83
|12.
|Max Homa
|
|4.76
|13.
|Tony Finau
|
|4.69
|14.
|Tom Kim
|
|4.18
|15.
|Sam Burns
|
|4.15
|16.
|Cameron Young
|
|3.93
|17.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|3.79
|18.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.61
|19.
|Billy Horschel
|
|3.44
|20.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|3.27
|21.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.21
|22.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|3.18
|23.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|3.09
|24.
|Brian Harman
|
|2.81
|25.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|2.80
|26.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.74
|27.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|2.62
|28.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.58
|29.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.56
|30.
|Ryan Fox
|
|2.54
|31.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.53
|32.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.43
|33.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.36
|34.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.35
|35.
|Justin Rose
|
|2.35
|36.
|Sahith Theegala
|
|2.32
|37.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.31
|38.
|Thomas Pieters
|
|2.30
|39.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.29
|40.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.29
|41.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.26
|42.
|Si Woo Kim
|
|2.17
|43.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.14
|44.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.04
|45.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|1.99
|46.
|Lucas Herbert
|
|1.97
|47.
|Chris Kirk
|
|1.95
|48.
|Min Woo Lee
|
|1.92
|49.
|J.T. Poston
|
|1.91
|50.
|Dustin Johnson
|
|1.90