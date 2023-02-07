Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

World Golf Ranking

By Associated Press
2023/02/07 04:01
World Golf Ranking

Through Feb. 5

1. Rory McIlroy 8.76
2. Scottie Scheffler 8.05
3. Jon Rahm 7.91
4. Cameron Smith 6.89
5. Patrick Cantlay 6.71
6. Xander Schauffele 5.97
7. Collin Morikawa 5.30
8. Will Zalatoris 5.19
9. Justin Thomas 4.96
10. Matt Fitzpatrick 4.93
11. Viktor Hovland 4.83
12. Max Homa 4.76
13. Tony Finau 4.69
14. Tom Kim 4.18
15. Sam Burns 4.15
16. Cameron Young 3.93
17. Jordan Spieth 3.79
18. Sungjae Im 3.61
19. Billy Horschel 3.44
20. Hideki Matsuyama 3.27
21. Shane Lowry 3.21
22. Keegan Bradley 3.18
23. Joaquin Niemann 3.09
24. Brian Harman 2.81
25. Tommy Fleetwood 2.80
26. Abraham Ancer 2.74
27. Tyrrell Hatton 2.62
28. Seamus Power 2.58
29. Sepp Straka 2.56
30. Ryan Fox 2.54
31. Tom Hoge 2.53
32. Russell Henley 2.43
33. Kevin Kisner 2.36
34. Adam Scott 2.35
35. Justin Rose 2.35
36. Sahith Theegala 2.32
37. Alex Noren 2.31
38. Thomas Pieters 2.30
39. Corey Conners 2.29
40. Aaron Wise 2.29
41. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2.26
42. Si Woo Kim 2.17
43. Talor Gooch 2.14
44. Kurt Kitayama 2.04
45. Guillermo Mito Pereira 1.99
46. Lucas Herbert 1.97
47. Chris Kirk 1.95
48. Min Woo Lee 1.92
49. J.T. Poston 1.91
50. Dustin Johnson 1.90