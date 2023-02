WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results

Monday At Intersport Arena Linz Linz, Austria Purse: €225,480 Surface: Hardcourt indoor LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Upper Austria Ladies Linz at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Rebeka Masarova (6), Spain, def. Clara Tauson (12), Denmark, 6-4, 6-2.

Anna-Lena Friedsam (9), Germany, def. Varvara Gracheva (1), Russia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Sara Errani (7), Italy, def. Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, 6-2, 6-3.

Viktoriya Tomova (5), Bulgaria, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Marina Bassols Ribera (11), Spain, def. Noma Noha Akugue, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Melanie Klaffner and Sinja Kraus, Austria, 6-3, 7-5.