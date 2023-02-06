Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/06 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111
Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141
Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170
Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159
Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136
New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131
N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152
Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153
N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144
Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133
Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138
Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177
Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148
Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163
Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153
Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196
San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196
Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.