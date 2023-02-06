|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|20
|16
|2
|2
|45
|17
|50
|Man City
|21
|14
|3
|4
|53
|21
|45
|Man United
|21
|13
|3
|5
|34
|26
|42
|Newcastle
|21
|10
|10
|1
|34
|12
|40
|Tottenham
|22
|12
|3
|7
|41
|31
|39
|Brighton
|20
|10
|4
|6
|38
|27
|34
|Brentford
|21
|8
|9
|4
|35
|28
|33
|Fulham
|22
|9
|5
|8
|32
|30
|32
|Chelsea
|21
|8
|6
|7
|22
|21
|30
|Liverpool
|20
|8
|5
|7
|34
|28
|29
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|4
|9
|25
|31
|28
|Crystal Palace
|21
|6
|6
|9
|19
|29
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|6
|6
|9
|17
|35
|24
|Leicester
|21
|6
|3
|12
|32
|37
|21
|Wolverhampton
|21
|5
|5
|11
|15
|30
|20
|West Ham
|21
|5
|4
|12
|18
|26
|19
|Leeds
|20
|4
|6
|10
|26
|34
|18
|Everton
|21
|4
|6
|11
|16
|28
|18
|Bournemouth
|21
|4
|5
|12
|19
|43
|17
|Southampton
|21
|4
|3
|14
|17
|38
|15
Chelsea 0, Fulham 0
Everton 1, Arsenal 0
Aston Villa 2, Leicester 4
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Brighton 1, Bournemouth 0
Wolverhampton 3, Liverpool 0
Man United 2, Crystal Palace 1
Newcastle 1, West Ham 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0
Tottenham 1, Man City 0
Man United vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|29
|19
|8
|2
|58
|26
|65
|Sheffield United
|29
|17
|7
|5
|48
|24
|58
|Middlesbrough
|30
|14
|6
|10
|47
|35
|48
|Luton Town
|29
|13
|9
|7
|37
|29
|48
|Watford
|30
|12
|9
|9
|36
|33
|45
|West Brom
|29
|12
|8
|9
|39
|30
|44
|Millwall
|28
|12
|7
|9
|34
|28
|43
|Blackburn
|28
|14
|1
|13
|31
|35
|43
|Sunderland
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|33
|42
|Norwich
|29
|12
|6
|11
|40
|34
|42
|Preston
|29
|11
|7
|11
|27
|33
|40
|Hull
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|44
|40
|Swansea
|29
|10
|9
|10
|43
|42
|39
|QPR
|30
|10
|9
|11
|32
|38
|39
|Coventry
|29
|10
|8
|11
|31
|32
|38
|Reading
|29
|11
|5
|13
|33
|44
|38
|Bristol City
|29
|9
|9
|11
|39
|39
|36
|Birmingham
|29
|9
|8
|12
|34
|38
|35
|Stoke
|29
|9
|6
|14
|33
|38
|33
|Rotherham
|29
|7
|11
|11
|33
|40
|32
|Cardiff
|30
|7
|8
|15
|21
|33
|29
|Huddersfield
|28
|7
|6
|15
|26
|36
|27
|Blackpool
|28
|6
|8
|14
|28
|43
|26
|Wigan
|28
|6
|7
|15
|27
|49
|25
Luton Town 1, Cardiff 0
West Brom 1, Coventry 0
Norwich 0, Burnley 3
Rotherham 0, Sheffield United 0
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield 1, QPR 1
Hull 1, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 1, Stoke 0
Middlesbrough 3, Blackpool 0
Millwall 1, Sunderland 1
Preston 1, Bristol City 2
Reading 2, Watford 2
Swansea 3, Birmingham 4
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|18
|7
|3
|48
|18
|61
|Plymouth
|29
|18
|7
|4
|51
|30
|61
|Ipswich
|29
|15
|10
|4
|54
|29
|55
|Derby
|28
|15
|8
|5
|45
|21
|53
|Bolton
|30
|15
|8
|7
|38
|23
|53
|Barnsley
|27
|14
|5
|8
|36
|26
|47
|Peterborough
|27
|14
|2
|11
|45
|32
|44
|Wycombe
|28
|13
|5
|10
|38
|27
|44
|Shrewsbury
|29
|13
|5
|11
|36
|31
|44
|Portsmouth
|27
|9
|11
|7
|35
|33
|38
|Exeter
|29
|10
|8
|11
|42
|41
|38
|Charlton
|28
|9
|10
|9
|43
|39
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|10
|7
|12
|43
|52
|37
|Port Vale
|28
|10
|6
|12
|28
|39
|36
|Oxford United
|30
|9
|8
|13
|34
|36
|35
|Lincoln
|27
|7
|13
|7
|27
|30
|34
|Fleetwood Town
|28
|6
|11
|11
|31
|33
|29
|Cheltenham
|28
|8
|5
|15
|23
|35
|29
|Milton Keynes Dons
|29
|8
|4
|17
|27
|40
|28
|Burton Albion
|28
|7
|7
|14
|37
|56
|28
|Morecambe
|28
|6
|9
|13
|31
|45
|27
|Cambridge United
|28
|7
|5
|16
|24
|47
|26
|Accrington Stanley
|26
|6
|7
|13
|24
|44
|25
|Forest Green
|30
|5
|6
|19
|24
|57
|21
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd
Oxford United 1, Barnsley 2
Accrington Stanley 0, Lincoln 3
Bolton 1, Cheltenham 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Cambridge United 1, Ipswich 1
Derby 5, Morecambe 0
Exeter 1, Charlton 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 3
Forest Green 0, Peterborough 2
Oxford United 0, Shrewsbury 1
Port Vale 0, Wycombe 3
Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Plymouth 0
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|29
|18
|6
|5
|37
|17
|60
|Stevenage
|27
|16
|8
|3
|39
|18
|56
|Carlisle
|29
|14
|9
|6
|48
|28
|51
|Northampton
|28
|14
|8
|6
|42
|28
|50
|Salford
|29
|14
|6
|9
|40
|29
|48
|Mansfield Town
|28
|12
|7
|9
|41
|37
|43
|Stockport County
|28
|12
|6
|10
|39
|27
|42
|Swindon
|28
|11
|9
|8
|37
|30
|42
|Bradford
|27
|11
|9
|7
|32
|26
|42
|Barrow
|29
|12
|5
|12
|34
|38
|41
|Sutton United
|29
|11
|7
|11
|28
|35
|40
|AFC Wimbledon
|28
|10
|9
|9
|30
|29
|39
|Walsall
|26
|10
|8
|8
|30
|23
|38
|Tranmere
|28
|10
|8
|10
|31
|26
|38
|Doncaster
|27
|11
|4
|12
|31
|40
|37
|Grimsby Town
|25
|9
|6
|10
|29
|32
|33
|Colchester
|30
|8
|7
|15
|30
|38
|31
|Crewe
|26
|7
|10
|9
|21
|32
|31
|Newport County
|27
|7
|8
|12
|26
|31
|29
|Harrogate Town
|27
|7
|6
|14
|33
|41
|27
|Crawley Town
|26
|6
|7
|13
|29
|42
|25
|Hartlepool
|29
|6
|7
|16
|29
|52
|25
|Gillingham
|27
|5
|9
|13
|15
|31
|24
|Rochdale
|29
|5
|5
|19
|23
|44
|20
Salford 1, Walsall 0
Carlisle 5, Barrow 1
Crewe 1, Stockport County 1
Newport County 2, Swindon 1
Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 1
Colchester 1, Barrow 1
Crewe 0, Grimsby Town 3
Doncaster 0, Hartlepool 1
Gillingham 1, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Northampton 0, Walsall 0
Salford 2, Rochdale 1
Stockport County 3, Tranmere 2
Sutton United 0, Stevenage 0
Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
