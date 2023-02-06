All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|45
|29
|11
|4
|1
|63
|136
|113
|Providence
|45
|27
|9
|7
|2
|63
|135
|117
|Charlotte
|44
|25
|15
|2
|2
|54
|136
|129
|Springfield
|45
|23
|17
|1
|4
|51
|139
|129
|Lehigh Valley
|44
|22
|17
|3
|2
|49
|131
|134
|Hartford
|45
|19
|17
|3
|6
|47
|131
|142
|Bridgeport
|45
|19
|18
|7
|1
|46
|145
|152
|WB/Scranton
|44
|20
|19
|2
|3
|45
|122
|125
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|44
|30
|12
|1
|1
|62
|156
|138
|Utica
|45
|22
|16
|5
|2
|51
|132
|135
|Syracuse
|43
|21
|15
|4
|3
|49
|157
|140
|Rochester
|41
|21
|17
|2
|1
|45
|129
|141
|Laval
|45
|18
|19
|6
|2
|44
|159
|164
|Cleveland
|42
|17
|20
|3
|2
|39
|135
|163
|Belleville
|44
|17
|22
|4
|1
|39
|142
|165
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|44
|24
|11
|6
|3
|57
|163
|130
|Milwaukee
|44
|26
|15
|1
|2
|55
|157
|130
|Iowa
|45
|22
|14
|5
|4
|53
|137
|135
|Rockford
|45
|23
|16
|4
|2
|52
|146
|149
|Manitoba
|42
|22
|15
|3
|2
|49
|128
|133
|Grand Rapids
|43
|19
|20
|2
|2
|42
|122
|154
|Chicago
|42
|16
|22
|3
|1
|36
|120
|155
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|41
|30
|7
|3
|1
|64
|153
|110
|Calgary
|44
|31
|11
|2
|0
|64
|164
|111
|Colorado
|44
|27
|14
|3
|0
|57
|132
|113
|Abbotsford
|45
|26
|15
|2
|2
|56
|157
|136
|Ontario
|43
|24
|17
|1
|1
|50
|138
|120
|Tucson
|46
|21
|21
|4
|0
|46
|153
|160
|Bakersfield
|43
|18
|22
|2
|1
|39
|126
|139
|San Jose
|45
|18
|24
|0
|3
|39
|116
|151
|Henderson
|47
|16
|27
|0
|4
|36
|120
|137
|San Diego
|46
|12
|34
|0
|0
|24
|114
|181
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled