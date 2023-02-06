Alexa
2nd Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival event in New Taipei this weekend

City government encourages participants to come by public transport

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/06 21:15
(New Taipei City Government photo)

(New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival event at the Shifen Sky Lantern Square on Sunday night (Feb. 5) saw hoards of domestic and foreign tourists gather at the idyllic village of Shifen to appreciate the splendor of hundreds of sky lanterns rising into the sky.

New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Hsieh Cheng-ta (謝政達) said that this year's Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival flew two 20-foot supersized lanterns for the first time, showing the beauty of Taiwan to tourists from all over the world, according to a press release issued by the city’s Tourism and Travel Department on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, visitors started to line up at the venue to obtain their tickets. Among those waiting in line were some foreign visitors, many of whom said they were happy and excited to participate in the event.

They added that they were looking forward to the sky lantern show at night, noting that the natural scenery of Pingxi is beautiful.

The New Taipei City Government said that the second sky lantern event will come just a few days before Valentine’s Day, so the theme of the coming second event is "Love in Pingxi: Yes, I Do." The second event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Pingxi Junior High School (No. 295, Section 2, Jing'an Road, Pingxi District, New Taipei City).

The city government urged the public to come by public transport and shuttle buses. Three shuttle bus routes have been arranged for the Feb. 11 event at Pingxi Junior High School, including:

  • Taipei Zoo to Baishi Village route (near Jingtong Train Station)
  • National Highway 5 Shiding Interchange to Baishi Village route
  • Ruifang Train Station to Lingjiaoliao route

For more information, visit the event's website.

(New Taipei City Government photos)

(New Taipei City Government image)
Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
New Taipei

