India Lithium-ion Battery Market 2022 Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Regional Outlook and Forecasts 2027

Astute Analytica has announced the release of its India Lithium-ion Battery Market report, which will present all the latest trends in the market. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period. Furthermore, the report justifies new technological developments and mechanical enhancements when demand for this service/item grows globally.

The India Lithium-ion Battery Market generated US$ 2,441.7 Mn in revenue in the year 2020 and is estimated to record 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2027. The market in 2027 is valued at US$ 11,135.8 Mn.

A complicated and significant component of the global economy and supply chain network is the chemical sector. Chemicals are created by transforming raw resources like water, minerals, metals, fossil fuels, and others into thousands of diverse products essential to contemporary life as we know it. Over US$ 5.7 trillion was made by the global chemical industry in total revenue in 2022.

In order to effectively combat climate change, chemical manufacturers can play a critical role. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life; therefore, major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability. In light of these factors, 2023 may be a pivotal year for a change in strategy.

Chemical companies’ decision-making processes are evolving as a result of digital implementation. In order to monetize the current investment pool before extending to fresh areas, the near-term focus will be on maintaining current platforms and capabilities.

The chemical industry will concentrate in Asia, more notably in China. India will eventually resemble China if development proceeds steadily, but only after a few decades.

An association market share analysis is included in the market studies to provide a more thorough picture of the important business players. Additionally, the studies cover important market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, innovation launches, agreements, collaborations, cooperative efforts, joint ventures, inventive work, and the geographic expansion of key market players on a global and regional scale. The market study also incorporates a valuable example and a product portfolio analysis of different associations by region.

Leading Player

The lithium-ion battery market in India is considered oligopolistic in nature with few players dominating the majority of leading demand markets. It is expected to shift to a more competitive environment as these players consolidate their positions and with more international players fast expanding their presence in the domestic market.

For instance, as part of its smart city program, Amara Raja Batteries has established electric vehicle (EV) battery charging and battery swapping facilities in Tirupati in conjunction with Tirupati Municipal Corporation. Similarly, Toyota Motor Corporation and Panasonic Corporation have formed a joint venture to develop automotive prismatic batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Other players profiled in the report include the following – ISRO, Amara Raja Group, HBL Power Systems Limited, EON Electric Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd., Mercom Capital Group, LLC, Tata Chemicals, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., BYD Company, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, BAK Group, Hitachi Corporation, Johnson Controls, and Toshiba Corporation

Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Power Capacity

0-3,000 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

By Form/Design

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

By Application

Consumer Electronics OEMs Smartphones Laptops UPS Systems Smart Cameras Smart Watches Smart Glasses Smart Textiles Others

Automotive OEMs Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

Energy Storage Commercial Industrial Residential Utilities

Industrial OEMs Military Industrial Equipment Medical Marine Telecommunication Mining Forklifts Others

Other OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

North Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan Delhi Haryana

South Tamil Nadu Kerala Karnataka Andhra Pradesh

East West Bengal Bihar Assam

West Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra



