Industrial Alcohol Market 2021 Market Outlook, Business Analysis, Share and Global Opportunity Analysis Stance Forecasted 2027

Astute Analytica has announced the release of its Industrial Alcohol Market report, which will present all the latest trends in the market. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period. Furthermore, the report justifies new technological developments and mechanical enhancements when demand for this service/item grows globally.

The Industrial Alcohol Market across the globe is witnessing growth at a CAGR of ~9.5% in the forecast period 2021-2027.

A complicated and significant component of the global economy and supply chain network is the chemical sector. Chemicals are created by transforming raw resources like water, minerals, metals, fossil fuels, and others into thousands of diverse products essential to contemporary life as we know it. Over US$ 5.7 trillion was made by the global chemical industry in total revenue in 2022.

In order to effectively combat climate change, chemical manufacturers can play a critical role. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life; therefore, major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability. In light of these factors, 2023 may be a pivotal year for a change in strategy.

Chemical companies’ decision-making processes are evolving as a result of digital implementation. In order to monetize the current investment pool before extending to fresh areas, the near-term focus will be on maintaining current platforms and capabilities.

The chemical industry will concentrate in Asia, more notably in China. India will eventually resemble China if development proceeds steadily, but only after a few decades.

An association market share analysis is included in the market studies to provide a more thorough picture of the important business players. Additionally, the studies cover important market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, innovation launches, agreements, collaborations, cooperative efforts, joint ventures, inventive work, and the geographic expansion of key market players on a global and regional scale. The market study also incorporates a valuable example and a product portfolio analysis of different associations by region.

Leading Player

Some of the key players are Cargill Inc., Raizen Energia, Cristalco SAS, MGP Ingredients Incorporated, Grain Millers Inc., Grain processing Corporation, The Andersons Inc., Green Plains Inc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, Wilmar International and others. There is a huge competence in the industrial alcohol market due to the presence of a large number of leading players. Companies are constantly making innovations that involve higher use of industrial alcohol, thus, driving the market in the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

By Type:

Benzyl alcohol

Ethyl alcohol

Methyl alcohol

Isobutyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Others (Sorbitol and maltitol)

By Source:

Corn

Fossil fuels

Grains

Molasses

Sugarcane

Others

By Application:

Chemical intermediates and Solvents

Food Industry

Fuel Additives

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Other

By Process Method:

Fermentation

Synthetic

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

