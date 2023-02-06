Gardening Equipment Market top and key players current and future demand for 2023-2031

Report Ocean has recently published a revised figures report on the worldwide Gardening Equipment market. Growth prospects and difficulties are noted in the paper. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

It offers details on crucial market processes, such as leading participants. Changes in consumer behavioral patterns have temporarily hindered the market’s growth because the size of the Gardening Equipment market is still insufficient to predict precise dollar estimates. As a result, it will be essential to conduct a more thorough analysis of the market by considering other factors.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The global gardening equipment market size was US$ 40.4 billion in 2021. The global gardening equipment market size is estimated to reach US$ 69.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Over the forecast period, the size of the worldwide Gardening Equipment market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (2022-2031). The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Players

The prominent players in the global gardening equipment market are:

Emak S.p.A.

Schiller Grounds Care

KUBOTA Corporation

ECHO INCORPORATED

Falcon Garden Tools

Briggs Stratton

Husqvarna AB

Ariens Company

Honda Motor Co.

Hitachi Ltd. Ltd

Others

We continuously monitor the direct effects of COVID-19 (Update #Omicron mutations analysis) and the Russia-Ukraine War on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The Russia-Ukraine War, which broke out in February 2022, had an effect on industries all across the world. Strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace have been widely announced. The Russia-Ukraine War in 2022 has hurt the market. The war between Russia and Ukraine increases defense spending and strengthens the armed forces of NATO members. The majority of European countries have increased their defense spending as a result of Russia’s invasion. German defense spending will rise above 2% of GDP thanks to an allocation of USD 109 billion, which is more than the entire cost of the armed forces in 2021.

Segmentation Overview

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Handheld equipment

Lawn Mowers

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End User

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation on the basis of Sales Channel

Offline

Online

