Gas Engine Market 2023 Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2031

The global gas engine market size was US$ 4.2 billion in 2021. The global gas engine market size is estimated to reach US$ 5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Leading Players

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Doosan Corporation

Cooper Corp

JFE Engineering Corporation

China Yuchai International Limited

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co

Volkswagen AG

Rolls-Royce plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Yanmar Co Ltd

Others

We continuously monitor the direct effects of COVID-19 (Update #Omicron mutations analysis) and the Russia-Ukraine War on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The Russia-Ukraine War, which broke out in February 2022, had an effect on industries all across the world. Strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace have been widely announced. The Russia-Ukraine War in 2022 has hurt the market. The war between Russia and Ukraine increases defense spending and strengthens the armed forces of NATO members. The majority of European countries have increased their defense spending as a result of Russia’s invasion. German defense spending will rise above 2% of GDP thanks to an allocation of USD 109 billion, which is more than the entire cost of the armed forces in 2021.

Segmentation Overview

Segmentation on the basis of Fuel Type

Special Gas

Natural Gas

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Power Output

2-5 MW

5-15 MW

Above 15 MW

0.5-1 MW

1-2 MW

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Cogeneration

Mechanical Drive

Power Generation

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Utilities

Marine

Others

