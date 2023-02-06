Bybit to help Judge F1 Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing Design Competition: ‘Make Your Mark’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Media OutReach - 6 February 2023 - Bybit CEO Ben Zhou will join a panel of judges for Oracle Red Bull Racing's upcoming fan design contest "Make Your Mark." Fans will get the opportunity to design three bespoke liveries on the RB19 during the 2023 season — for races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. The competition will give aspiring designers around the world the chance to see their creations travel at 350km/h on Oracle Red Bull Racing cars.



The panel of judges will feature Oracle Red Bull Racing's Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, Bybit's CEO Ben Zhou and representatives from Oracle and Mobil1. Designs are expected to rousing and energetic, with a mischievous flow and backstory.



World renowned artist Mr. Doodle was given an RB14 show car as a canvas to kick off the competition, creating an exclusive piece of art. "The Doodle Bull", signed by Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, will be auctioned by The Auction Collective, in collaboration with Christie's, via a timed online auction. A share of the proceeds will go to the team's official charity partner, Wings for Life.



The livery design competition is in-line with Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing's ingenious collaboration style, which saw Oracle Red Bull Racing team cars emblazoned with an NFT for the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi. The first time an NFT had ever adorned an F1 race car or taken part in a Grand Prix.



"We at Bybit are all about bringing next level opportunities and this is a great example of this focus," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "I'm delighted to help judge this competition where creative F1 fans can contribute their designs to our championship-winning partners. It's a great chance to connect with fans around the world through art, crypto and motorsports. United by our shared passions, F1 and crypto fans will propel us towards the decentralized future that lies at the heart of Web3."



