Greece: Snow reaches Acropolis, halts services

By Associated Press
2023/02/06 16:47
A man walks with his dog in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the parthenon temple, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A ...
A man walks in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the Parthenon temple, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap swe...
A police vehicle drives in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the Parthenon temple seen, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023...
A woman with an umbrella walks past the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap s...
Snow covers the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern ...
A snow plow clears a street in the Cholargos suburb of Athens during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece ha...
A woman takes a selfie with the snow in the Chalandri suburb in the northern Athens during a snowfall, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping acro...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — High winds and a cold snap in Greece halted ferry services and highway traffic and dusted the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens with snow on Monday.

The inclement weather prompted authorities in greater Athens in close schools and courthouses and suspend debates in parliament. Cellphone alerts sent by authorities to the capital's residents urged the public to remain indoors.

The agency said the harsh weather sweeping across southern Greece would mostly affect areas north of the capital and the nearby island of Evia and was expected to last through Wednesday.

“We strongly recommend that people exercise caution and strictly limit movements to those that are absolutely necessary,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said. “The bad weather is intense.”