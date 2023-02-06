Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Industry Outlook, Size, Growth Factors, and Forecast 2033 

This Global Diagnostic Imaging Market research report provides valuable insight into the market’s impact post-COVID-19, which can help companies evaluate their business strategies. The Diagnostic Imaging Market study includes inputs and data from both primary data sources and secondary data sources. Experts in the target market have validated and verified this information.

The Diagnostic Imaging Market research provides a comprehensive analysis of revenues, historical data, and information as well as key developments and strategies by major players. It offers valuable insight and perspectives on various market conditions. It includes important data and other information. It contains key trends and information, including market growth factors and market restrictions. It also offers revenue opportunities from untapped areas and countries.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is Projected to Grow From USD 38.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 68.47 Billion By 2033, at a CAGR of 5.90%

The Report Covers:

• A comprehensive research methodology for the Diagnostic Imaging industry.

• The report also contains a comprehensive market overview and key analyst insights.

• Comprehensive analysis of macro and micro factors that influence the market, with key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations, and other government policies affecting the Diagnostic Imaging markets.

• Market determinants that stimulate the Diagnostic Imaging industry.

• Market segments that are detailed and comprehensive with regional distributions of expected revenues.

• Comprehensive profiles and the most recent developments of market participants.

Key Market Benefits:

• This study gives an in-depth analysis of the Diagnostic Imaging Market, including current trends and future estimates to help you understand the potential investment pockets.

• The analysis provides a quantitative analysis of the market from 2023 to 2033 to allow stakeholders to capitalize on the current market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of the market by device type helps to understand the availability of different forms of devices in Diagnostic Imaging.

• Market leaders are profiled and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed. This helps to predict the market’s competitive outlook.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Scenario:

The Diagnostic imaging market is growing due to the increasing adoption of diagnostic imaging. The most common technology used to diagnose chronic diseases is a CT scan. The efficiency of diagnosis is greatly improved by the integration of advanced technologies into medical imaging. Artificial Intelligence, 3D imaging, and diagnostic wearables are some of the most important technologies. AI in diagnostic imaging allows for faster scans and offers life-changing insights about various diseases. Diagnostic imaging can now be done mobile thanks to the combined power of AI, hardware miniaturization, and computer vision. To increase their market share, companies in the Diagnostic imaging market are focusing on lowering the cost of diagnosis.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Competitor Analysis

Although the Diagnostic Imaging market has a moderately competitive landscape, it is home to several large players. The market is dominated by a few major players in terms of market share. A few smaller players will also be expected to enter the market due to rising patient awareness and an increasing obesity rate.

Key Market Players included in the Diagnostic Imaging report:

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

What are the Key Data Covered in this Diagnostic Imaging Market Report?

• CAGR Market for the Forecast Period 2023-2033

• Information about the factors that will drive market growth over the next five years for Diagnostic Imaging

• An exact estimation of the market for Diagnostic Imaging as well as its contribution to the parent market

• Forecasts of future trends, and changes in consumer behavior accurately

• The growth of the Diagnostic Imaging market in APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

• In-depth market analysis and detailed information about vendors

• A detailed list identifying factors that may hinder the growth and expansion of Diagnostic Imaging market vendors

Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation:

The various segments in the global diagnostic imaging market and their respective sub-segments are offered below:

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Product:

X-ray Imaging Systems

Sub-segment, by Technology

X-ray Digital Imaging Systems (Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography)

X-ray Analog Imaging Systems

Sub-segment, by Portability

Stationary X-ray Devices

Portable X-ray Devices

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

High-slice CT Scanners

Mid-slice CT Scanners

Low-slice CT Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Sub-segment, by Technology

2D Imaging

3D and 4D Imaging

Doppler Imaging

Sub-segment, by Portability

Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems

Compact/Portable Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Sub-segment, by Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Sub-segment, by Field Strength

High- & Very-high-field MRI Systems

Low-to-mid-field MRI Systems

Ultra-high-field MRI Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

SPECT Market (Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography)

Standalone SPECT System

Hybrid SPECT System

Hybrid PET Market (Photon Emission Tomography)

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application:

X-ray Imaging Systems

General Radiography Applications

Dental Applications

Mammography Applications

MRI Systems

Brain & Neurological MRI

Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI

Vascular MRI

Pelvic & Abdominal MRI

Breast MRI

Cardiac MRI

Ultrasound Systems

Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiac

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN)

Urological

Vascular

Other Applications

CT Scanners

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Regional Overview:

The countries covered in the Diagnostic Imaging market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

