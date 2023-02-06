Award Presentation of 2022 Most Innovative Solutions Award

Go beyond innovation and create new opportunities for business future

From left to right: Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR

Mr. Jimmy Wan, Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association

Ms. Ada Lin, Division Head, Strategy & Innovation, Business Banking, HSBC,

Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Mr. Kenny Lui, Chief Marketing Officer of e-banner

Dr. Edward Lam, the Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation

Company

Award title

456 Logistics Limited

The Best Logistics and Warehousing Solution Services of the Year

7Iron HK

The Best Indoor Golf Course Centre of the Year

91APP HK Limited

The Most Innovative OMO Integrated E-commerce Solution of the Year

Amazing Gallery

Best Art Education Institution of the Year

Animoca Brands

The Best Blockchain Technology Investment Company of the Year

ANKH 機能再生 - 痛症健康集團

Best Pain Removal Technologies of the Year

Baker & Bloom

Most Outstanding STEM Education Center of the Year

Blossom Massage Boutique

The Best Boutique Massage Centre of the Year

Captar Partners

The Most Excellent Talent Hunting and Recruitment Services of the Year

cccdi limited

The Most Excellence Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Expert of the Year

Champion Goal Education Center

The Best Comprehensive Tuition Education Center of the Year

Combined Women's Specialist Clinic

Most Excellent Gynaecology Treatment Service Platform of the Year

ConceptFound Technology International (HK) Limited

Most Outstanding IT Services Provider of the Year

DB Power Online Limited

The Most Outstanding Financial Market Data Solutions Provider of the Year

DLT Global immigration

The Best Immigration Service of the Year

EC Stroke Rehabilitation

The Best Stroke and Neurological Rehabilitation Service of the Year

Epoch-Tech Computer System Co., Ltd

The Most Outstanding ERP Solutions and Consulting Service of the Year

Evabest CPA Limited

The Most Outstanding One-Stop Accounting Service of the Year

evMega Technology Limited

Most Outstanding One-Stop EV Charging Solution of the Year

Faeries

Most Outstanding Women's Health Care Product of the Year

Fame Limpid Design & Construction Limited

Most Innovative Design and Construction Service Platform of the Year

Fulbright Financial Group Limited

Most Outstanding Financial Services Brand of the Year

Gallant BioTechnology Limited

Asia's Most Outstanding Raw Material DNA Test Provider of the Year

Good Time International Play School * Kindergarten

The Best International Kindergarten of the Year

Haldanes

Most Outstanding Criminal and Matrimonial Legal Services of the Year

Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra

The Best Innovative Music Technology Organization of the Year

Hong Kong Dance Company

Outstanding Dance and Art Performance Development Service of the Year

Human Parent Academy

The Best Child and Parent Online Education Service of the Year

HYGGEWellbeing

Most Outstanding Health & Wellness Product of the Year

IGNITE Development Limited

The Best Training Courses Platform of the Year

Jetta Company Limited

Most Outstanding Innovative OEM Manufacturing Service of the Year

Keep Moving Project Kids

Best Children's Fitness Center of the Year

Kiddie Kloud

Outstanding Preschool Education Service of the Year

Konrede Limited

Most Excellence Art and Design Studio of the Year

La Fleur

The Best Professional Floral Design Course of the Year

Langya Tech

Most Outstanding Home Office Products of the Year

Les Petites Ballerina Dance Academy

The Most Trusted Quality Dance Academy of the Year

Let's Chill Massage

The Best Social Enterprise Massage Centre of the Year

Love Pink Peach

The Best Multifunctional Bras Platform of the Year

Macros Construction Limited

The Best Professional Interior Construction Service of the Year

MakeOmnia Limited

Best 3D Printing and Technology Education Services of the Year

Maverick Group Limited

Best Regarded Specialist Medical Group of the Year

Multizen Asia Limited

Outstanding Commercial Food Industry of OEM Industry of the Year

Neufast Limited

The Most Excellence Human Resources Technology AI Platform of the Year

Novias Beauty

The Best Eyelashes Services of the Year

O&O Studio

The Most Outstanding Innovative Interdisciplinary Architecture Studio of the Year

Octopus Cards Limited

The Most Innovative Smart Card Payment System Brand of the Year

Pan Lloyds Group

The Best Quality Supplementary Exercise Book Publisher of the Year

PANGU by Kenal

Asia's Most Innovative Integrated Metaverse Solution of the Year

Pocina Company Limited

The Best Calories Management Meal Replacement Brand of the Year

Queens Beauty & Spa Co Ltd

The Best Comprehensive Beauty and Treatment Service of the Year

RAGAZZA

Outstanding Quality Jewelry Retail Brand of the Year

Randstad Hong Kong Limited

The Best Human Resource Recruitment Service of the Year

Sky Vault Fitness

Best and Trustworthy Personal Training Service of the Year

Soar Education Limited

Most Excellent Diversified Professional Sports Training Academy of the Year

Spread-it Limited

Most Outstanding Micro-Influencer (KOL) Platform of the Year

Studio of SAI limited

The Best Urban Architecture and Installation Design Enterprise of the Year

Super Nova Global Trading Limited

The Best Healthy Slimming Brand of the Year

Tartes & Pop

Best French Cake Shop of the Year

Tat Ming Flooring Company Limited

The Best Trusted Quality Flooring Services of the Year

The Aspirers

Outstanding Overseas Education Consultancy Service of the Year

The G.O.A.T. Boxing Club Hong Kong

The Best Professional Boxing Training Centre of the Year

The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

The Best Performing Arts Institute of the Year

UTOPIA Consulting Group

The Most Outstanding Investment and Financial Management Specialist of the Year

Valpaint Hong Kong

The Most Innovative Decorative and Natural Paints Brand of the Year

Venturenix Limited

Most Outstanding IT Professional and Digital Recruitment Services of the Year

Verm City SportChain

Most Outstanding Rock-Climbing Gym Centre of the Year

Well Green Energy Technology Company Limited

The Best Renewable Energy Technology Enterprise of the Year

Yau Lee Holdings Limited

Outstanding Comprehensive Construction Engineering Group of the Year

YesAsia Holdings Limited

The Most Innovative E-Commerce Platform of the Year



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 February 2023 -, hosted by, a business content media platform, was culminated on February 3, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hong Kong. More than 60 different awards were presented to commend various innovative services and products in Hong Kong business sector. The award-winning companies from different aspect in Hong Kong sent their representatives to attend the ceremony and shared their strategies and experiences with the guests took part in the ceremony.In the high pace business world with rapid charging environment, Most Innovative Solutions Award allows more and more members in the industry to understand the entrepreneurial spirit and representative business solutions of the award-winning companies. Entrepreneurs are no longer waiting for business opportunities now. Instead, they take the initiative, seek changes proactively, and strive to create the opportunities for themselves. 2022 Most Innovative Business Solution Award's theme - Beyond Creative, Be Innovative - is exactly in line with the flexibility and pursuit of perfection of the character of Hong Kong entrepreneurs. Innovative Business Solution Award would like to give the credit to the enterprises participating in this award.In the speech at the awards presentation, Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, said, "In 2023, BUSINESS INNOVATOR will launch the InnoClub membership program, hoping to bring the companies which got their honor and reputation in the previous award to joint force together. We will hold a series of online and offline events to create more opportunities, which creates the synergy among various industries. Through different events, the representatives of the award-winning companies can communicate directly. I believe the InnoClub will definitely bring more business opportunities to the company's business."In order to commend the companies participating in the "Most Innovative Solutions Award", politics and business experts were invited as the honorable guests for the award ceremony, including Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms. Ada Lin, Division Head, Strategy & Innovation, Business Banking, HSBC, Ms. Yvonne Wong, General Manager of Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited, Mr. Kenny Lui, Chief Marketing Officer of e-banner, Mr. Jimmy Wan, Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, and Dr. Edward Lam, the Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation.The event was also supported by organizations from different sectors, including The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Hong Kong Economic Journal, e-banner, Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited and Joint PR Consultants Limited.Hashtag: #2022MostInnovativeSolutionsAward

