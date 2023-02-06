Alexa
Award Presentation of 2022 Most Innovative Solutions Award

By Business Innovator, Media OutReach
2023/02/06 16:50

Go beyond innovation and create new opportunities for business future

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 February 2023 - 2022 Most Innovative Solutions Award, hosted by BUSINESS INNOVATOR, a business content media platform, was culminated on February 3, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hong Kong. More than 60 different awards were presented to commend various innovative services and products in Hong Kong business sector. The award-winning companies from different aspect in Hong Kong sent their representatives to attend the ceremony and shared their strategies and experiences with the guests took part in the ceremony.

Award Presentation of 2022 Most Innovative Solutions Award
From left to right: Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR
Mr. Jimmy Wan, Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association
Ms. Ada Lin, Division Head, Strategy & Innovation, Business Banking, HSBC,
Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Mr. Kenny Lui, Chief Marketing Officer of e-banner
Dr. Edward Lam, the Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation

Themed "Beyond Creative, Be Innovative", 2022 Most Innovative Solutions Award

In the high pace business world with rapid charging environment, Most Innovative Solutions Award allows more and more members in the industry to understand the entrepreneurial spirit and representative business solutions of the award-winning companies. Entrepreneurs are no longer waiting for business opportunities now. Instead, they take the initiative, seek changes proactively, and strive to create the opportunities for themselves. 2022 Most Innovative Business Solution Award's theme - Beyond Creative, Be Innovative - is exactly in line with the flexibility and pursuit of perfection of the character of Hong Kong entrepreneurs. Innovative Business Solution Award would like to give the credit to the enterprises participating in this award.

In the speech at the awards presentation, Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, said, "In 2023, BUSINESS INNOVATOR will launch the InnoClub membership program, hoping to bring the companies which got their honor and reputation in the previous award to joint force together. We will hold a series of online and offline events to create more opportunities, which creates the synergy among various industries. Through different events, the representatives of the award-winning companies can communicate directly. I believe the InnoClub will definitely bring more business opportunities to the company's business."

In order to commend the companies participating in the "Most Innovative Solutions Award", politics and business experts were invited as the honorable guests for the award ceremony, including Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms. Ada Lin, Division Head, Strategy & Innovation, Business Banking, HSBC, Ms. Yvonne Wong, General Manager of Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited, Mr. Kenny Lui, Chief Marketing Officer of e-banner, Mr. Jimmy Wan, Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, and Dr. Edward Lam, the Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation.

The event was also supported by organizations from different sectors, including The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Hong Kong Economic Journal, e-banner, Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited and Joint PR Consultants Limited.

Winners of the 2022 Most Innovative Solutions Award (In Alphabetical Order)

Company
Award title
456 Logistics Limited
The Best Logistics and Warehousing Solution Services of the Year
7Iron HK
The Best Indoor Golf Course Centre of the Year
91APP HK Limited
The Most Innovative OMO Integrated E-commerce Solution of the Year
Amazing Gallery
Best Art Education Institution of the Year
Animoca Brands
The Best Blockchain Technology Investment Company of the Year
ANKH 機能再生 - 痛症健康集團
Best Pain Removal Technologies of the Year
Baker & Bloom
Most Outstanding STEM Education Center of the Year
Blossom Massage Boutique
The Best Boutique Massage Centre of the Year
Captar Partners
The Most Excellent Talent Hunting and Recruitment Services of the Year
cccdi limited
The Most Excellence Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Expert of the Year
Champion Goal Education Center
The Best Comprehensive Tuition Education Center of the Year
Combined Women's Specialist Clinic
Most Excellent Gynaecology Treatment Service Platform of the Year
ConceptFound Technology International (HK) Limited
Most Outstanding IT Services Provider of the Year
DB Power Online Limited
The Most Outstanding Financial Market Data Solutions Provider of the Year
DLT Global immigration
The Best Immigration Service of the Year
EC Stroke Rehabilitation
The Best Stroke and Neurological Rehabilitation Service of the Year
Epoch-Tech Computer System Co., Ltd
The Most Outstanding ERP Solutions and Consulting Service of the Year
Evabest CPA Limited
The Most Outstanding One-Stop Accounting Service of the Year
evMega Technology Limited
Most Outstanding One-Stop EV Charging Solution of the Year
Faeries
Most Outstanding Women's Health Care Product of the Year
Fame Limpid Design & Construction Limited
Most Innovative Design and Construction Service Platform of the Year
Fulbright Financial Group Limited
Most Outstanding Financial Services Brand of the Year
Gallant BioTechnology Limited
Asia's Most Outstanding Raw Material DNA Test Provider of the Year
Good Time International Play School * Kindergarten
The Best International Kindergarten of the Year
Haldanes
Most Outstanding Criminal and Matrimonial Legal Services of the Year
Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra
The Best Innovative Music Technology Organization of the Year
Hong Kong Dance Company
Outstanding Dance and Art Performance Development Service of the Year
Human Parent Academy
The Best Child and Parent Online Education Service of the Year
HYGGEWellbeing
Most Outstanding Health & Wellness Product of the Year
IGNITE Development Limited
The Best Training Courses Platform of the Year
Jetta Company Limited
Most Outstanding Innovative OEM Manufacturing Service of the Year
Keep Moving Project Kids
Best Children's Fitness Center of the Year
Kiddie Kloud
Outstanding Preschool Education Service of the Year
Konrede Limited
Most Excellence Art and Design Studio of the Year
La Fleur
The Best Professional Floral Design Course of the Year
Langya Tech
Most Outstanding Home Office Products of the Year
Les Petites Ballerina Dance Academy
The Most Trusted Quality Dance Academy of the Year
Let's Chill Massage
The Best Social Enterprise Massage Centre of the Year
Love Pink Peach
The Best Multifunctional Bras Platform of the Year
Macros Construction Limited
The Best Professional Interior Construction Service of the Year
MakeOmnia Limited
Best 3D Printing and Technology Education Services of the Year
Maverick Group Limited
Best Regarded Specialist Medical Group of the Year
Multizen Asia Limited
Outstanding Commercial Food Industry of OEM Industry of the Year
Neufast Limited
The Most Excellence Human Resources Technology AI Platform of the Year
Novias Beauty
The Best Eyelashes Services of the Year
O&O Studio
The Most Outstanding Innovative Interdisciplinary Architecture Studio of the Year
Octopus Cards Limited
The Most Innovative Smart Card Payment System Brand of the Year
Pan Lloyds Group
The Best Quality Supplementary Exercise Book Publisher of the Year
PANGU by Kenal
Asia's Most Innovative Integrated Metaverse Solution of the Year
Pocina Company Limited
The Best Calories Management Meal Replacement Brand of the Year
Queens Beauty & Spa Co Ltd
The Best Comprehensive Beauty and Treatment Service of the Year
RAGAZZA
Outstanding Quality Jewelry Retail Brand of the Year
Randstad Hong Kong Limited
The Best Human Resource Recruitment Service of the Year
Sky Vault Fitness
Best and Trustworthy Personal Training Service of the Year
Soar Education Limited
Most Excellent Diversified Professional Sports Training Academy of the Year
Spread-it Limited
Most Outstanding Micro-Influencer (KOL) Platform of the Year
Studio of SAI limited
The Best Urban Architecture and Installation Design Enterprise of the Year
Super Nova Global Trading Limited
The Best Healthy Slimming Brand of the Year
Tartes & Pop
Best French Cake Shop of the Year
Tat Ming Flooring Company Limited
The Best Trusted Quality Flooring Services of the Year
The Aspirers
Outstanding Overseas Education Consultancy Service of the Year
The G.O.A.T. Boxing Club Hong Kong
The Best Professional Boxing Training Centre of the Year
The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts
The Best Performing Arts Institute of the Year
UTOPIA Consulting Group
The Most Outstanding Investment and Financial Management Specialist of the Year
Valpaint Hong Kong
The Most Innovative Decorative and Natural Paints Brand of the Year
Venturenix Limited
Most Outstanding IT Professional and Digital Recruitment Services of the Year
Verm City SportChain
Most Outstanding Rock-Climbing Gym Centre of the Year
Well Green Energy Technology Company Limited
The Best Renewable Energy Technology Enterprise of the Year
Yau Lee Holdings Limited
Outstanding Comprehensive Construction Engineering Group of the Year
YesAsia Holdings Limited
The Most Innovative E-Commerce Platform of the Year

BUSINESS INNOVATOR

BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, utilizing videos and corporate interviews to introduce the latest developments, trends and new opportunities in various industries. It also provides the latest information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, financial investment, and entrepreneurship. We invite not only well-known business leaders to share their business experience and unique insights but also welcome start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to share forward-looking entrepreneurial ideas and innovative business models, aiming to provide companies of all sizes with recognition and promotion channels that cover multiple media platforms to help increase its visibility.

BUSINESS INNOVATOR also regularly organizes large-scale events such as award ceremonies for outstanding companies and gatherings of business elites, allowing participants to directly interact with potential customers or partners to explore more business opportunities.