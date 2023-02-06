Bus tickets for viewing cherry blossoms at Taiwan's Wuling Farm still available

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Public bus tickets for various routes heading to Wuling Farm in Taichung City to admire the cherry blossoms are still available during the cherry blossom season, which runs from Feb. 7-28, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said in a press release on Saturday (Feb. 4).

Each year, visitors flock to the farm to view spectacular cherry blooms during the sakura season, despite the long distance they might have to travel. The farm boasts a total of more than 20,000 flowering cherry trees.

During the 22 days, vehicles without an on-site accommodation pass or a reserved group passenger pass are prohibited from entering Taichung Route 124, the local highway leading to the farm, to avoid gridlock, the GDH said, adding that visitors without a pass must take public transport.

The DGH said there is a cap of 4,200 day-trip visitors to the farm each day during the 22-day period, including 1,600 tour group visitors and 2,600 visitors using public transport on weekdays, and 1,000 tour group visitors and 3,200 visitors using public transport on weekends.

The DGH said bus tickets for one-day trips to Wuling Farm have been open for booking, and tickets for any day during the festival period are still available. Tickets can also be purchased at all the stations except Sanxing Township Sports Complex, per the DGH.



(YouTube, Wuling Farm video)



