Taiwan’s internet freedom rules in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The results are in and the report has come out. In terms of global internet freedom, Taiwan is one of the best countries in the world.

U.S.-based Freedom House handed Taiwan a score of 79 points and ranked it the world’s fifth most free internet, and first in Asia. The conclusion is from the think tank’s annual publication on the issue, which was this year named, “Freedom on the Net 2022, Countering an Authoritarian Overhaul of the Internet.”

The authors pointed out this status was achieved despite Taiwan facing “a barrage of disinformation that can be traced to China.” They also mentioned private and government initiatives in Taiwan to tackle false information.

The top 10 countries for internet freedom were:

Iceland Estonia Costa Rica Canada Taiwan United Kingdom Georgia Germany Japan Australia

Other significant findings in the report were, “Global internet freedom declined for the 12th consecutive year,” with the sharpest falls in Russia, Myanmar, Sudan, and Libya. On the other hand, “A record 26 countries experienced internet freedom improvements.”

Once again, China did appallingly and "was the world’s worst environment for internet freedom for the eighth consecutive year.” U.S. internet freedom, meanwhile, “improved marginally for the first time in six years” and was ranked 12th globally.

Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) trumpeted news of the rankings on its Twitter account, adding: “Such a good performance is that Taiwan (Taipei) was received 3rd and 4th globally respectively for Safety/Crime Index by Country 2023 and Safety Index by City 2023!”

The OCAC tweet also included a graphic showing off other international awards reflecting the nation’s sterling civic and social achievements.