Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s internet freedom rules in Asia

Ranked 5th best in the world by Freedom House for 2022

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/02/06 17:24
Taiwan is a beacon of internet freedom in Asia. View from Teapot Mountain near Jiufen, New Taipei City.  (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo) &nbsp...

Taiwan is a beacon of internet freedom in Asia. View from Teapot Mountain near Jiufen, New Taipei City.  (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)  ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The results are in and the report has come out. In terms of global internet freedom, Taiwan is one of the best countries in the world.

U.S.-based Freedom House handed Taiwan a score of 79 points and ranked it the world’s fifth most free internet, and first in Asia. The conclusion is from the think tank’s annual publication on the issue, which was this year named, “Freedom on the Net 2022, Countering an Authoritarian Overhaul of the Internet.”

The authors pointed out this status was achieved despite Taiwan facing “a barrage of disinformation that can be traced to China.” They also mentioned private and government initiatives in Taiwan to tackle false information.

The top 10 countries for internet freedom were:

  1. Iceland
  2. Estonia
  3. Costa Rica
  4. Canada
  5. Taiwan
  6. United Kingdom
  7. Georgia
  8. Germany
  9. Japan
  10. Australia

Other significant findings in the report were, “Global internet freedom declined for the 12th consecutive year,” with the sharpest falls in Russia, Myanmar, Sudan, and Libya. On the other hand, “A record 26 countries experienced internet freedom improvements.”

Once again, China did appallingly and "was the world’s worst environment for internet freedom for the eighth consecutive year.” U.S. internet freedom, meanwhile, “improved marginally for the first time in six years” and was ranked 12th globally.

Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) trumpeted news of the rankings on its Twitter account, adding: “Such a good performance is that Taiwan (Taipei) was received 3rd and 4th globally respectively for Safety/Crime Index by Country 2023 and Safety Index by City 2023!”

The OCAC tweet also included a graphic showing off other international awards reflecting the nation’s sterling civic and social achievements.
internet freedom
Freedom House
Freedom on the Net 2022
china
U.S.
Iceland
Estonia
Costa Rica
Canada
Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC)

RELATED ARTICLES

Honduran foreign minister reaffirms ties with Taiwan
Honduran foreign minister reaffirms ties with Taiwan
2023/02/04 17:19
US security expert says Chinese balloon could be there by mistake
US security expert says Chinese balloon could be there by mistake
2023/02/04 16:41
US Representative Michael McCaul announces possible trip to Taiwan
US Representative Michael McCaul announces possible trip to Taiwan
2023/02/04 15:04
Envoy to US to return to Taiwan for debriefing
Envoy to US to return to Taiwan for debriefing
2023/02/04 12:08
Taiwan representative to US denies running for vice president
Taiwan representative to US denies running for vice president
2023/02/03 15:08