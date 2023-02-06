The last days of Taiwan Buddhist Master Hsing Yun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The death of a revered monk is often the stuff of legend, accompanied by a remarkable set of coincidences that signify something extraordinary has happened.

In the case of 95-year-old Master Hsing Yun (星雲), he was a revered Buddhist monk and the founder of Fo Guang Shan (佛光山), located just outside Kaohsiung. His death was accompanied by a number of signs which could be interpreted as auspicious, indicating it was time for his soul to leave human form.

To begin with, he died on the 15th of the Lunar New Year, precisely at 5 p.m. on the evening of Feb. 5, a confluence of the number “555” potentially reflecting sadness or great fortune depending upon one’s perspective. It is also a coincidence that he passed away on the exact date of the Lantern Festival as the Mandarin character for light “光" plays a prominent role in the name of his religious order as well as his foundation.

In fact, according to locals in the area, Fo Guang Shan had planned to release sky lanterns to celebrate this traditional holiday but canceled such plans at the last minute without any explanation. Only later did locals learn of Master Hsing Yun's hospitalization, and with fewer lanterns bearing wishes heavenward, it is thought Hsing Yun's spirit could ascend unimpeded.

In his final years, he had been hobbled by a stroke and confined to a wheelchair as his legs were unstable and infirm due to diabetes.

His condition was so severe he traveled to Kaohsiung Chang Gung Hospital every two days for kidney dialysis. This pain and discomfort did little to dent his willpower, as he was overheard telling doctors and nurses about his belief in reincarnation, an act that could be as simple as a change of clothes, and simply put, “monks do not fear death.”

When word of his death leaked to the public on Monday (Feb. 6), Fo Guang Shan welcomed the media and responded to all questions regarding the passage of their master. Hsing Yun’s health had been flagged in recent years and he kept a dedicated staff at Chang Gung Hospital to care for him under the direction of Chen Zhaolung, an authority on liver transplants.

According to a UDN report, people close to Master Hsing Yun said that he was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit before the Lunar New Year, and resided at the hospital for about three weeks. After discussions with the medical team, he took a private car leaving Chang Gung Hospital at 3:00 p.m. and passed away on the grounds of Fo Guang Shan around 5:00 p.m. People close to the master and his condition said, “the master returned to the place he thought of in his heart, and went very peacefully."

Fo Guang Shan Master Hui-Chuan (慧傳) addressed the media stating that Hsing Yun never feared death as he repeated many times that “after death comes rebirth,” and his final wish was to be reborn a monk. He said the late master’s wishes involved a simple ceremony befitting a regular monk. Hui personally added that while Master Hsing Yun has left us, his teachings remain in the hearts of many people.

On Monday, a ceremony was held for monks and lay people in honor of Master Hsing Yun with the incantation of the Heart Sutra. Master Hui Chuan explained that the master's Dharma body will be in the Cloud Dwelling Building for seven consecutive days starting today, and open to worshippers from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day with a rotation of disciples keeping a vigil 24 hours a day.

A final memorial service will be held at Fo Guang Shan at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 13.