Taiwan reports 16,391 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 6) announced 16,640 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 16,391 were local and 249 were imported, as well as 63 deaths.

The local cases included 7,483 males and 8,886 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 22 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 224 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 63 reported deaths, 33 were male and 30 were female. They ranged in age between 50 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Fifty-seven had a history of chronic illness, and 45 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Dec. 10 and Feb. 3 and died between Jan. 17 and Feb. 3.

The imported cases included 113 males and 136 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Jan. 6 and Sunday (Feb. 5).

Taiwan has so far recorded 9,685,484 cases of COVID-19, including 50,268 imported, while 16,750 people have succumbed to the disease.