Taiwan's roads 'not only a pedestrian hell, but a pedestrian cemetery': Legislator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Power Party legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) has joined the chorus of critics lambasting Taiwan’s roads, saying that they are not just a “pedestrian hell, but a pedestrian cemetery.”

The criticism followed reports in foreign media that pointed out the many dangers faced by pedestrians in Taiwan, and the publicization of many travel advisories from foreign countries warning their citizens of the dangers on Taiwan’s roads.

Posting on his Facebook page, Chiu cited statistics from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications that showed the death toll is on track to reach its highest level since 2014. “When the data is released in December, the number of traffic deaths in 2022 will almost certainly exceed 3,000,” Chiu said.

The current number of traffic deaths for 2022 is currently at 2,825, with December’s data not yet released. That is the equivalent to more than eight people dying on Taiwan’s roads every day.

The number of road deaths related to motorcycle and scooter riders for the same period was 1,794, while there were 1,294 deaths that occurred at intersections. Deaths related to drunk driving were 253.

It was announced that fines for motorists failing to yield to pedestrians at zebra crossings will be raised by 80% in late January, from NT$2,000 to NT$3,600 (US$120). The Ministry of Transport said that the higher fines should lead to better behavior on the road.

Road safety advocate Lin Chih-hsueh (林志學) disagrees with this approach, saying that "the focus should be on designing better road infrastructure and enhancing drivers' education."



New Power Party legislator Chiu Hsien-chih's (邱顯智) post criticizing the high death toll.