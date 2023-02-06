Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China claims kinship with Taiwan in threatening video

PLA’s Eastern Theater Command releases Lantern Festival video full of warlike images

  139
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/02/06 12:30
(Twitter, Eastern Command Theater screenshot)  
(Twitter, Easter Theater Command screenshot)

(Twitter, Eastern Command Theater screenshot)  

(Twitter, Easter Theater Command screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Eastern Theater Command has released a questionable video celebrating the Lantern Festival and ties with Taiwan, which has received a lot of flak.

The combat group is headquartered in Nanjing, China, and its theater of responsibility includes the Taiwan Strait. The one minute 25 second video production includes the usual shots of red lanterns and touching family moments, jarringly interspersed with threatening images of war and military strength.

It caught the attention of the TVBS anchor and military correspondent Tingting Liu (劉亭廷), who described it on Twitter as “quite disturbing to many in TW” (Taiwan).

It starts with a facetime call between a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jet fighter dad and his daughter, who reminds him it's the Lantern Festival. He tells her he will not forget and will “hang moon lights” for her when he flies that night — the point being the moon represents unity and togetherness.

This wishful thinking on the part of China’s leadership plays out with shots of jets scrambling on patrols, warships menacing, and soldiers in action. The video follows up with images of missile launchers.

Interestingly, the video shows footage from Eastern Theater Command exercises that menaced Taiwan after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August. It also launched multiple missiles in waters around Taiwan.

Eastern Theater Command is responsible for ramping up daily incursions on Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), and crossing the Taiwan Strait median line. It also regularly holds military drills in the area.

Finally, in the video, there are images of traveling and new year celebrations in Taiwan and China, with a voiceover saying, “Protect the good old days of families on both sides of the strait.”

Liu commented: “While the execution of this video is different from the usual militaristic-centric approach favored by the (Eastern Theater Command), the messaging remains consistent with the (CCP’s) stance of (unification) with Taiwan by force if necessary.”

Other comments included:
Eastern Theater Command
Lantern Festival
Tingting Liu (劉亭廷)
People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei Harbor Cleansing Festival sends gods swimming
New Taipei Harbor Cleansing Festival sends gods swimming
2023/02/05 16:10
Taitung Mayor pelted with fireworks at Taiwan's Han Dan celebration
Taitung Mayor pelted with fireworks at Taiwan's Han Dan celebration
2023/02/05 14:27
Yanshuei Beehive Fireworks Festival set for launch this weekend in southern Taiwan
Yanshuei Beehive Fireworks Festival set for launch this weekend in southern Taiwan
2023/02/01 17:04
2023 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to take place at Lotus Pond
2023 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to take place at Lotus Pond
2023/01/19 20:50
2023 Central Taiwan Lantern Festival to take place at Taichung Central Park
2023 Central Taiwan Lantern Festival to take place at Taichung Central Park
2023/01/18 21:14