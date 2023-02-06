Randle, Brunson rally Knicks past Embiid, Sixers 108-97

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Sunday night.

Evan Fournier came off the bench to add 17 points for the Knicks, who were playing a night after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Joel Embiid had 31 points for the 76ers, going 18 of 19 from the free throw line, and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Philadelphia went ahead by 21 points in the first quarter, but the Knicks cut it to 53-51 at halftime.

Tyrese Maxey opened the final quarter with a three-point play, but the Knicks scored the next 10 points and capped a 15-2 run on Fournier’s 3-pointer, giving them a 91-84 lead. They never trailed again.

RAPTORS 106, GRIZZLIES 103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left, and Toronto rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Memphis.

Jaren Jackson Jr. missed a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left that would have tied the game for the Grizzlies, who played without star Ja Morant because of right wrist soreness.

Toronto won its second straight game and went 4-3 on its season-long seven-game road swing. Memphis has lost three straight and eight of nine.

Chris Boucher scored 17 points and Scottie Barnes had 16 for the Raptors. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 26 points, while Jackson had 18 points and four blocks.

TIMBERWOLVES 128, NUGGETS 98

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and Minnesota cruised past Denver, which was missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points for the Timberwolves, who never trailed and opened a 20-point advantage in the second quarter on the way to a seventh win in 10 games.

Along with Jokic, the Nuggets played without Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope because of injuries. Michael Porter Jr., the lone regular starter in the lineup, led Denver with 22 points.

PELICANS 136, KINGS 104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III made six 3-pointers and scored 30 points as New Orleans overcame the absence of several starters to beat Sacramento.

CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Pelicans, who shot 57.1% overall and combined to hit 14 of 26 from 3-point range after struggling from deep throughout their recent 10-game losing streak.

Willy Hernangomez had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Naji Marshall scored 17 points for New Orleans, which was missing Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.

Malik Monk scored 16 for the Kings, who lost their second straight game without De’Aaron Fox. He is away from the team for unspecified personal reasons.

MAGIC 119, HORNETS 113

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Orlando took advantage of Charlotte's poor foul shooting.

The Hornets made just one of nine free throws in the fourth quarter while Orlando was going 13 of 15. Charlotte finished 11 of 23 from the line in its fourth straight loss — Orlando wound up 27 of 30 on foul shots.

LaMelo Ball had 26 of his 33 points after halftime for the Hornets.

Markelle Fultz had 16 points and Frank Wagner chipped in with 14 for the Magic, who have won three of four.

CAVALIERS 122, PACERS 103

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Garland scored 24 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and Cleveland made 15 3-pointers to rout Indiana.

The Cavaliers shot 52.3% percent from the field, including 15 of 37 (40.5%) from long range, to complement a top-ranked defense that held Indiana to 43.5% shooting.

Jarrett Allen contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds, Evan Mobley had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell added 19 points and six assists for the Cavs.

Myles Turner had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana, which has lost 12 of 14. All-Star Tyrese Haliburton finished with 15 points and 11 assists.

