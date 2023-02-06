Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese military naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 6).

In response, Taiwan sent naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor the four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 85 military aircraft and 29 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”