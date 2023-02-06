Alexa
Rain continues throughout northern and central Taiwan

Heavy rain advisory remains in effect for Keelung's North Coast area

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/06 10:22
Heavy rain advisory remains for Keelung North Coast. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A weak weather front moved eastward on Monday (Feb. 6), leading to precipitation and significant rainfall for central and northern Taiwan.

In the north, a heavy rain advisory continues to be in effect for Keelung’s North Coast, according to the CWB.

Temperatures on Monday were slightly lower than Sunday morning (Feb. 5), according to meteorologist Wu Derong (吳德榮). Wu said the latest European model (ECMWF) shows a cloud system continuing to affect the weather throughout much of Monday, bringing localized rain in the northern and eastern half of Taiwan, and a high probability of short-term showers in central areas.

Temperatures will continue to remain cooler in the north, and slightly hotter in the daytime in the central and southern parts of Taiwan, yet cooler in the evening. Temperatures will range from 13 to 21 C in the north, 13 to 27 C in central areas, and 15 to 30 C in the south, and 16 to 26 C in the east.

There will still be some rain in the northern and eastern half of Taiwan on Tuesday (Feb. 7) with the weather potentially turning better on Wednesday (Feb. 8). Another weather front is expected to pass on Friday (Feb.10), with northern and eastern areas expected to see rain.
