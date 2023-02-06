Tüdl Care To Bring In BambooBebe Products - South Korea's Top Bamboo Baby Care Brand

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 February 2023 - Tüdl - pronounced "Too-dal" - Care is on the path to becoming a leading international brand retailer with its latest announcement to carry BambooBebe, the number one bamboo baby care brand in South Korea. This makes Tüdl Care the first and current only online baby store in Singapore to offer products from the brand.



Established in 2007, BambooBebe stands out in the market due to its revolutionary, self-developed, and environmentally friendly bamboo material. Its bamboo fabric offers high breathability and absorbency that are even better than cotton, making its products suitable for Singapore’s humid weather. In addition, the bamboo fabric is soft and silky to the touch and does not contain any pesticides or harmful chemicals that can put baby's sensitive skin at risk.



Tüdl Care will be offering a wide range of BambooBebe’s baby care products in its online store, such as handkerchiefs, bath towels, clothing pieces, baby bamboo blankets, nursing items, and bedding items. These products are crafted with either of eight bamboo fabrics: Bamboo Signature, Bamboo Airy, BambooMesh, 3 Layer of Jacquard, Double Loop, BambooModal, Micro Bamboo Cotton, and Bamboo Seesucker, that are 100% manufactured in South Korea by BambooBebe’s Reseach and Development team with over 15 years of experience in the industry.



All of BambooBebe’s products have undergone oeko-tex certification (class 1) in South Korea, guaranteeing their compliance with international safety and environmental standards. Parents will be glad to know that BambooBebe remains the first and only brand to this day to renew this certification on an annual basis.



BambooBebe’s promise to deliver premium baby care products is in line with Tüdl Care’s mission to provide only the very best for parents. Each product is handpicked by Tüdl Care’s in-house team of professionals and has undergone strict evaluation to ensure its quality and safety. Aside from carrying tried-and-tested educational toys in Singapore, Tüdl Care also offers various products, including nursing and feeding accessories like the Haakaa Teether, to enhance the experience of motherhood.



Despite providing quality baby products, Tüdl Care keeps prices low through its Price Match Policy. If parents were to spot an identical product at a lower price offered in Singapore, Tüdl Care would try its best to match it.



For more information, please visit https://www.tudlcare.com/.

