Taiwan academic, democracy researcher Yun-han Chu dies age 67

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yun-han Chu (朱雲漢), a senior professor of political science at National Taiwan University (NTU) and research fellow at Academia Sinica, has died aged 67.

Chu’s brother, Yun-peng Chu (朱雲鵬), said that he passed away at his home on Sunday (Feb. 6) at 9 p.m. Writing on Facebook, Yun-peng thanked his brother for his contributions to society and his country, and thanked those who had cared for him.

Chu was born in Taipei in 1956 and graduated from NTU’s department of political science in 1977 and gained his master’s degree there in 1979. In 1987, he received a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Minnesota, returning to Taiwan and joining the NTU faculty soon after.

Throughout his career, Chu specialized in the politics of Greater China and East Asian political economy and democratization, with his works published in 84 books (four of which he wrote himself) and over 70 journals.

Chu was elected an Academician of Academia Sinica in July 2012, Taiwan’s highest academic honor.



Yun-peng Chu announced his brother's death on Facebook on Feb.6.