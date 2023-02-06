Jones scores 18, Southern Illinois tops Missouri State 73-53

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones' 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Missouri State 73-53 on Sunday.

Jones also added four steals for the Salukis (18-7, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Troy D'Amico shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Marcus Domask added 12 points.

Chance Moore led the Bears (12-12, 8-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Missouri State also got 14 points and four assists from Alston Mason. Jonathan Mogbo also put up nine points and two blocks.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 55 seconds remaining in the first half and did not give it up. D'Amico scored 12 points in the first half to help build a 36-32 lead at the break. Southern Illinois outscored Missouri State by 16 points in the second half, with Jones adding 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.