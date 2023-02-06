List of Grammy winners in top categories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” by Beyoncé

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

— Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou

