List of Grammy winners in top categories

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/02/06 05:38
Randy Rainbow presents an award on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Samara Joy arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 20...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” by Beyoncé

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

— Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou

