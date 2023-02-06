Samuel, Richmond net 14, Seton Hall tops DePaul 69-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel and Kadary Richmond both scored 14 points to help Seton Hall defeat DePaul 69-64 on Sunday.

Samuel had seven rebounds for the Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East Conference). Richmond added six rebounds. KC Ndefo recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Umoja Gibson led the Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Da'Sean Nelson added 13 points and six rebounds for DePaul. In addition, K.T. Raimey finished with 10 points and two steals.

Seton Hall went into the half leading DePaul 26-22. Richmond scored 10 points in the half. Seton Hall turned a one-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 37-26 lead with 15:33 left in the half. Al-Amir Dawes scored 11 second-half points in the matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.