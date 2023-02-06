No. 16 Duke beat No. 9 Notre Dame 57-52 for 1st place in ACC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 14 points and No. 16 Duke came from behind for a 57-52 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday.

Trailing for most of the game's first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils (20-3, 8-2 ACC) took the lead for good in the final two minutes of the third quarter to knock off the Fighting Irish (18-4, 9-2).

Duke led 48-46 going into the fourth quarter after trailing Notre Dame by as many as five points in the third quarter. A steal by Elizabeth Balogun in the final 15 seconds helped seal the win for the Blue Devils.

A 13-4 run helped Notre Dame take its biggest lead of the first half for either team at 31-23. The Irish led 31-25 at halftime.

Taylor scored 10 points for Duke in the second half. Balogun and Shayeann Day-Wilson finished with 9 points each and Taya Corosdale and Jordan Oliver scored 8 each.

Maddy Westbeld led Notre Dame with 15 points, Sonia Citron scored 14 and Olivia Miles added.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish fell out of a first-place tie with Duke in the ACC standings.

Duke: The Blue Devils are now alone atop the conference standings.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish meet Pitt in two of the next four contests — Thursday, Feb. 9 in South Bend and Sunday, Feb. 19 at Pittsburgh.

Duke: The only regular-season meeting between the Blue Devils and Boston College is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 at Boston.

