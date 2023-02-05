SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|33
|24
|7
|2
|0
|50
|134
|86
|Huntsville
|36
|23
|11
|1
|1
|48
|132
|109
|Roanoke
|34
|21
|11
|2
|0
|45
|114
|87
|Knoxville
|36
|21
|12
|1
|2
|45
|136
|118
|Evansville
|37
|21
|14
|2
|0
|44
|126
|122
|Birmingham
|35
|21
|13
|1
|0
|43
|134
|109
|Pensacola
|35
|19
|16
|0
|0
|38
|123
|117
|Fayetteville
|37
|15
|18
|4
|0
|34
|107
|119
|Quad City
|33
|14
|17
|1
|1
|30
|87
|101
|Macon
|31
|5
|24
|2
|0
|12
|82
|141
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2
Knoxville 7, Macon 3
Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2
Birmingham at Macon, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled