Chinese 'internet water army' attacks Taiwan president’s and former premier’s Facebook pages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sources familiar with Taiwan’s national security affairs said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been behind a scheme of using an "internet water army" to attack President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and former Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) Facebook accounts.

The CCP has hired online marketing companies, which have hired people to engage in cyberattacks, and at least 825 abnormal accounts have been discovered, CNA reported.

According to CNA, national security sources said that the Chinese cyber army left derogatory, mocking messages on Tsai’s and Su’s Facebook pages, such as "[You are] comparing yourself to Ukraine to be the cannon fodder for the Americans.” An investigation into the attacks found that the true identity of the account Yanchun Song, which is one of the 825 abnormal accounts, was Sung Yen-chun (宋岩春), the general manager of a Chinese advertising agency.

According to reports, the cyber army adopted a four-step method. First, they posted articles using a disposable fake account. Second, they used foreigners' fan pages to share screenshots. Third, they used fake accounts to forward information. Last, they share with major Facebook public groups to increase their reach using fake accounts. The false information was then spread by the public to LINE groups and other Facebook groups, resulting in the public being brainwashed, per CNA.

According to Taiwan’s intelligence, the CCP had used this method to extensively meddle in Taiwan’s nine-in-one local election in November last year, and will target the 2024 presidential and legislative elections, using the same method. Topics the armies focus on include inflation, the difficulty of selling agricultural and fishery products to China, targeted military exercises against Taiwan, high-priced arms sales to Taiwan by the U.S., the imminent breakout of a cross-strait war, and the U.S. abandoning Taiwan."