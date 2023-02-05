2023 Taipei tulip show to feature five exhibition areas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival will open on Thursday (Feb. 9) and run through Feb. 19 at Shilin Residence in Shilin District, Taipei, displaying 130,000 plants from the Netherlands and Japan in five exhibition areas that are landscaped around the theme of “meeting love.”

Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) Director Huang Shu-ru (黃淑如) said in a press release that this year’s tulip festival will also feature a variety of art installations strewn about the flower fields that are designed to convey love.



PSLO official Wu Ming-ching (吳旻靜) said that it is all hands on deck as the PSLO staff are now preparing for the exhibition to present the sea of tulips and create a happy atmosphere in spring. They are creatively designing European, Japanese, and Chinese styles of gardens at the venue.

For more information, visit the Flower in Taipei website, the tulip show website, and the tulip show’s Facebook fan page.



(YouTube, PSLO video)



(PSLO photos)