Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan and Philippines ready to boost military cooperation

With mounting concern China may attack Taiwan, Tokyo views Philippines as strategic military partner

  139
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/05 17:59
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a summit meeting in September 2022. 

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a summit meeting in September 2022.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan will meet in Tokyo on Thursday (Feb. 9), where they are expected to sign several agreements to boost bilateral relations.

Among the agreements, the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are expected to finalize a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) which has been in negotiation since April 2022, reported the Yomiuri Shimbun.

In practical terms, the agreement will allow Japan’s military forces less restricted access to bases in the Philippines to facilitate greater cooperation and joint training programs between military forces. The militaries of Japan and the Philippines, along with the participation of U.S. forces, have been conducting joint drills related to humanitarian assistance and disaster management since 2017.

Both Japan and the U.S. consider the Philippines as a strategic partner for any contingency in the event of a regional conflict involving China and Taiwan. Manila and Tokyo’s decision to sign a comprehensive RAA is seen as an important step to bolster regional alliances to deter Beijing from attacking or otherwise threatening Taiwan.

News of the bilateral RAA follows an agreement by Washington and Manila, which also boosts military cooperation. On Thursday (Feb. 2), it was announced that U.S. forces will be granted expanded access to military bases throughout the Philippines.

In addition to the agreement between the JSDF and the AFP, there are at least six other pacts that are also expected to be signed at Thursday’s meeting between the two leaders, reported the Inquirer. They include several loan agreements related to railroad infrastructure in the Philippines as well as an agreement related to “information and communications technology” and a memorandum of cooperation on agriculture.
Philippines
Japan
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Fumio Kishida
reciprocal agreement
Military cooperation
RAA

RELATED ARTICLES

Top aide to Japan PM says he would 'hate to see' LGBT couples
Top aide to Japan PM says he would 'hate to see' LGBT couples
2023/02/04 10:12
US expands military presence in Philippines to counter China threat
US expands military presence in Philippines to counter China threat
2023/02/02 16:58
Peach Aviation to resume Taipei - Nagoya route in March
Peach Aviation to resume Taipei - Nagoya route in March
2023/02/01 21:00
Japan should have larger role in protecting world peace, says Taiwan envoy
Japan should have larger role in protecting world peace, says Taiwan envoy
2023/01/30 15:34
Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship sinks en route to South Korea
Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship sinks en route to South Korea
2023/01/25 11:24