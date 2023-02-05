New Taipei man arrested after forgetting gun, ammunition in taxi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man in New Taipei City has been arrested after accidentally leaving a modified pistol and 10 bullets in a taxi he took to get home on Monday (Jan. 30).

UDN reported that the man surnamed Hsieh (謝) took the taxi from Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei to return to his Xizhi District home. The taxi driver was reportedly shocked by the items he found and reported them to the Taipei City Police Department’s Xinyi Precinct.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage, the police tracked down Hsieh and arrested him at his home the same evening. They found another modified pistol, 13 more bullets, as well as 0.33 grams of heroin in his car.

Hsieh reportedly told the police that he realized that his gun and ammunition had gone missing as soon as he got home and was expecting the police to find him, though he did not think they would do so that quickly. He claimed that the guns and bullets belonged to his friend while the heroin was for his personal use.

The police handed Hsieh’s case over to prosecutors after interrogating him. They are currently investigating the source of the guns, ammunition, and heroin.