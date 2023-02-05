Daniels scores 17, Abilene Christian beats Cal Baptist 87-71

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Damien Daniels scored 17 points as Abilene Christian beat Cal Baptist 87-71 on Saturday night.

Daniels also added four steals for the Wildcats (13-11, 5-6 Western Athletic Conference). Hunter Jack Madden was 3-of-5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line to add 17 points. Airion Simmons was 5-of-10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

Taran Armstrong led the Lancers (13-11, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Cal Baptist also got 13 points from Reed Nottage. Riley Battin also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Abilene Christian's next game is Saturday against Sam Houston at home, and Cal Baptist visits Utah Valley on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.