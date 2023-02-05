Traore double-double powers BYU to 81-66 win over Pacific

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to power BYU to an 81-66 victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

Gideon George added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (16-10, 6-5 West Coast Conference). Jaxson Robinson scored 11.

The Tigers (12-13, 5-5) were led by Jordan Ivy-Curry with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Judson Martindale added 10 points, while Donovan Williams scored nine.

BYU took the lead with 3:55 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-30 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. BYU visits Pepperdine and Pacific visits Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.