Woman dies after being hit by bus while retrieving dropped phone in southern Taiwan

The accident occurred in Fengshan District, Kaohsiung City on Friday night

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/05 16:16
(Kaohsiung City Police Department Fengshan Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman died after being hit by an approaching bus while she picked up her phone that she dropped on the street in Fengshan District, Kaohsiung City on Friday night (Feb. 3).

Kaohsiung City Police Department Fengshan Precinct issued a message on Friday, stating that a 29-year-old female scooter motorcyclist, surnamed Hou (侯), and her girlfriend surnamed Li (李), also 29, were traveling in Kaohsiung on Friday, CNA reported. Hou was riding the scooter while Li was the passenger.

When traveling past No. 161-11 of Fengsong Road, Hou was suspected to have dropped her phone in the middle of the street. When Hou got off the scooter and walked across the street to pick it up, she was struck by an approaching bus driven by a 43-year-old driver, surnamed Lin (林). Hou lost consciousness on the spot and Li immediately reported the accident to the authorities.

After emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene, they first performed CPR on Hou and sent her to Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment. However, Hou was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The police notified a forensic team to assist in collecting evidence and interviewed Lin. He said the visibility was poor as it was dark. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Fengshan
Kaohsiung

