Man dies while hiking through Taiwan's Batongguan Trail, unbeknownst to companions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While hiking with two companions on Saturday (Feb. 4), a man collapsed and died on the Batongguan Historic Trail.

China Times reported that the deceased was a 61-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) from Taichung who had a history of cardiovascular disease. He had arranged to meet two hikers from Taipei online, and the three started their journey from Dongpu and reached the Yunlong Falls before turning back.

Lin collapsed 1.7 kilometers from the trailhead, which was unnoticed by his companions. Another hiker on the trail reported the incident, but by the time rescuers arrived, he had no heartbeat, was no longer breathing, and looked black in the face.

Despite receiving CPR and being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, Lin still passed away. His companions did not realize what had happened until midway through the resuscitation process.

The cause of Lin’s death remains to be determined.

The Batongguan Historic Trail is a popular trail frequented by hikers on Yushan. Hiking on the trail does not require special permits.